Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dates for Rams' 2022 offseason workout program announced

Apr 01, 2022 at 12:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The NFL has announced dates for each team's offseason workout program this spring. Here's what the Rams' looks like (note that these could change at the discretion of the team at any time):

  • First Day: April 18
  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

The offseason is broken up into three phases, starting with voluntary strength and conditioning work and concluding with the team's mandatory minicamp.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills is allowed.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

PHOTOS: New Rams LB Bobby Wagner through the years

As we welcome LB Bobby Wagner to the Los Angeles Rams, look through photos from his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a quarterback sack during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
2 / 25

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates a sack on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 37-27. (Alika Jenner via AP)
4 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates a sack on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 37-27. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after scoring a safety on a sack during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. The Redskins defeated the Seahawks, 17-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after scoring a safety on a sack during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. The Redskins defeated the Seahawks, 17-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) makes a tackle during an NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 31-7. (Greg Trott via AP)
6 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) makes a tackle during an NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 31-7. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The Saints won 13-10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
7 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The Saints won 13-10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The Saints won 13-10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
8 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The Saints won 13-10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
9 / 25

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington defeated the Seahawks, 17-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
10 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington defeated the Seahawks, 17-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, September 18, 2016. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 9-3. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
11 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, September 18, 2016. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 9-3. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) react during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
12 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) react during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
13 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
14 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
15 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) covering Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
16 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) covering Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
17 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) gets set on defense against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
18 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) gets set on defense against the Los Angeles Rams during a NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts as he runs out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
19 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts as he runs out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
20 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
21 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)
22 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Seattle. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 25-24. (Greg Trott via AP)
23 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Seattle. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 25-24. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) stops Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) during an NFL game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
24 / 25

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) stops Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) during an NFL game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
25 / 25

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him. 
news

Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract. 
news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

With free agency slowing down a bit, theRams.com looks at the top players available, based on what experts are saying are the Rams' biggest needs.
news

Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses getting quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract extension done and where things stand on new deals for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Agencia libre de los Rams en 2022: las contrataciones, los que se han ido y los que podrían llegar

El fichaje del receptor Allen Robinson le da a Matthew Stafford una nueva arma; el notable linebacker Bobby Wagner es candidato para unirse a la defensa de Los Ángeles
news

Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams aren't done yet in free agency, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. 
news

Signing three-year deal with Rams latest chapter in Brian Allen's comeback

Overcoming a lot of adversity faced in a nearly two-year span, center Brian Allen is pumped to have "three more years of football" with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Returning to Rams was always the goal for Joe Noteboom

With a 3-year deal in place, Joe Noteboom is looking forward to being "the guy" at left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Happy to be a part of this organization for the foreseeable future"

After a "fun" first season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to make sure he made a long-term commitment to the team. Now he's locked in through the 2026 season.
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agent John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams tendered quarterback John Wolford as an exclusive rights free agent.
news

Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

Wide receiver Robert Woods had a memorable five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
Advertising