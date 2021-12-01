Rams DB Robert Rochell on overcoming injury to play college football, recovering a muffed punt vs. Packers & more on Rams Revealed

Against the advice of his prep football coach in Shreveport, Louisiana, Robert Rochell was determined to pursue his hoop ambitions.

Unfortunately, just as recruiting interest was starting to pick up on the gridiron, an early-season injury on the hardwood scared away potential scholarship offers.

"A couple games into the (basketball) season, a guy came down on my knee… partially tore my patellar tendon," Rochell told us on this week's Rams Revealed podcast. "A lot of schools backed off."

"My college dreams right then – my football dreams, in general, as an athlete – (were) over."

However, a day before signing day, Central Arkansas called to take a chance on the hyper-athletic prospect. Rochell had played extensively on offense as a receiver and running back. But once he got to campus in Conway, Arkansas, the FCS-level Bears set him on a different course – one that would eventually lead to the NFL.

"My coach pulled me to the side. He was like, 'If you want to make money playing this sport, you need to play (defensive back).'

"I looked at my mom. I said, 'Okay. Let's do it.' I changed my position right there. Six years later, I'm here now."