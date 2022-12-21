Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Dec 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day game on Sunday, Dec. 25.

MATCHUP

The Rams (4-10) take on the Broncos (4-10) on Christmas Day, with kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. scheduled for 1:30 p.m. pacific time on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Including the playoffs, Sunday's game will mark the 15th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 9-5. Los Angeles won the last meeting 23-20 on October 14, 2018 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: CBS and Nickelodeon
  • Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz (CBS), Noah Eagle (Nickelodeon)
  • Color Analysts: Tony Romo (CBS), Nate Burleson (Nickelodeon), Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (Nickelodeon)
  • Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson (CBS), Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+. For instructions on how to sign up for that service, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 980 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Advertising