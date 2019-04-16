Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Donald: "I have an opportunity to be there, work with the younger guys right away — so it's definitely going to help us a lot."

Apr 16, 2019 at 03:15 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Remember last year? Two years ago?

We saw images and videos of defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he trained in Pittsburgh during the offseason — each one seemingly more impressive than the last.

Remember the (fake) knives? Those kinds of workouts that make you say to yourself, "Are you kidding me?"

Donald was in Pittsburgh for all of that, as his representation and the team negotiated a contract extension. And he turned that work into consecutive AP Defensive Player of the Year awards with 31.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 68 quarterback hits when you combine the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

But this year, Donald is in Southern California at the Rams facility as the team begins its 2019 offseason program — a fairly significant change since the defensive tackle signed his lucrative six-year contract extension last August.

"Fortunately, we don't have to worry about him holding out or anything like that," head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

When Donald and McVay addressed the media on Monday, they had yet to meet to finalize an offseason plan for the 27-year-old star defender. But Donald said he expects to be around for much of the spring — even though it is voluntary.

PHOTOS: Phase 1, Day 1

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams players back in action for the offseason program.

JL1_3415
1 / 54
JL1_0974
2 / 54
JL1_0832
3 / 54
JL1_2049
4 / 54
JL1_0897
5 / 54
JL1_1869
6 / 54
JL1_1186
7 / 54
JL1_2006
8 / 54
JL1_1923
9 / 54
JL1_3165
10 / 54
JL1_2414
11 / 54
JL1_3048
12 / 54
JL1_1163
13 / 54
JL1_2781
14 / 54
JL1_1646
15 / 54
JL1_1857
16 / 54
JL1_2592
17 / 54
JL1_2815
18 / 54
JL1_0672
19 / 54
JL1_1829
20 / 54
JL1_1764
21 / 54
JL1_1028
22 / 54
JL1_1609
23 / 54
JL1_2384
24 / 54
JL1_2607
25 / 54
JL1_1372
26 / 54
JL1_0791
27 / 54
JL1_2992
28 / 54
JL1_2235
29 / 54
JL1_1348
30 / 54
JL1_2366
31 / 54
JL1_2731
32 / 54
JL1_1478
33 / 54
JL1_3172
34 / 54
JL1_1150
35 / 54
JL1_2124
36 / 54
JL1_0873
37 / 54
JL1_2104
38 / 54
JL1_0871
39 / 54
JL1_1922
40 / 54
JL1_1899
41 / 54
JL1_1255
42 / 54
JL1_2219
43 / 54
JL1_0999
44 / 54
JL1_3075
45 / 54
JL1_2419
46 / 54
JL1_1717
47 / 54
JL1_3401
48 / 54
JL1_2270
49 / 54
JL1_3508
50 / 54
JL1_1212
51 / 54
JL1_3233
52 / 54
JL1_3269
53 / 54
JL1_0945
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"[I]t is a little bit of a unique situation that's presented itself," McVay said. "But I do think we want to be mindful of, '[We'd] like you to be here, but understanding of some of the other things going on.' So really, that's a conversation that Aaron and I are actually going to have later today and kind of really lay out those things.

"I want to be able to hear — because he's got a plan," McVay continued. "He's so well thought out. He's got some things that have worked for him. I think within the framework of being around your teammates, but also if you're doing some things — you don't worry about Aaron working on his own and getting things done that are all geared towards getting us ready to play football whenever our opener is."

"I have to still talk to coach, but I'm going to be here and probably be back and forth," Donald said. "I'm going to be here — I have to be around my guys and grind with them — but still want to get back in Pittsburgh getting some work, too, so we have to figure things out, but first talking to coach."

Being around his teammates to work with them at this stage of the year — that's something Donald said he's "100 percent" missed the last couple of seasons.

"It feels good to be back at the beginning — a fresh start with the guys — here grinding with the guys on the fields, talking stuff, motivating guys," Donald said. "The D-line got some extra work in the weight room today, so I have an opportunity to be there, work with the younger guys right away, so it's definitely going to help us a lot."

And that "extra work" came at the behest of Donald, according to fellow veteran lineman Michael Brockers.

"It's a good feeling to have him back, hanging out with the guys," Brockers said. "He actually kind of enticed us to do an extra workout today — which is good. I appreciate him for that because he's a great player. And being around guys of his caliber — the great ones — who are always thinking about getting better each and every second of the day, you kind of feed off that. So I respect him and I appreciate him for that."

Really, that's the epitome of Donald's persona. And him being around L.A. over the next couple months and setting high goals for himself should make the Rams better as a whole.

"Just trying to get stronger, get in better shape, trying to fine tune things like that. Anything I can do that my strength coach tells me, 'Try this' — I'm going to try it," Donald said of his training plans for the next few months. "You never know, I might bring the knives back out a little later. So just working, try to find ways to improve my game so I can do more, get better, and not let myself get satisfied."

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: El partido más grande en la historia de Los Angeles Rams

Los Rams tienen el equipo más completo y probado, pero para completar la histórica misión de coronarse en su propio estadio, tienen que frenar a unos irreverentes Cincinnati Bengals
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

From the Podium: Best of Friday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford,  running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿, linebacker ﻿Troy Reeder﻿, cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿, defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and safety ﻿Eric Weddle﻿'s Super Bowl LVI Friday press conferences.
news

How connectedness, coach Kevin Carberry's approach shaped Rams offensive line leading into Super Bowl LVI

The success of the Rams' offensive line this season is a credit not only to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's approach but also a connected group of players. 
news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth & Dick Vermeil's NFL Honors awards

Los Angeles Rams players, NFL legends, & many more react to NFL Honors awards brought home by the Rams
news

Rams vs. Bengals Preview: All in and all on the line for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

As the Rams get set to take the field against the Bengals, J.B. Long details how the makeup of this Rams team, from practice squad contributors to future Hall-of-Famers, has grown together to give the city Los Angeles a chance to welcome home its first-ever Super Bowl title.
news

Rams defensive line getting a big boost from A'Shawn Robinson in run to Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's play, especially defending the run, has had a big impact. 
news

From the Podium: Best of Thursday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive assistants, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, punter Johnny Hekker, wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Ernest Jones, wide receiver Brandon Powell and safety Nick Scott's Thursday Super Bowl LVI press conferences.
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the 2021 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
news

Opposing View: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on planning for Von Miller, Rams' pass rush

In Opposing View presented by Audi, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about what he's seen from outside linebacker Von Miller and the rest of the Rams' pass rush this season. 
Advertising