Donald: "I have an opportunity to be there, work with the younger guys right away — so it's definitely going to help us a lot."

Being around his teammates to work with them at this stage of the year — that's something Donald said he's "100 percent" missed the last couple of seasons.

"It feels good to be back at the beginning — a fresh start with the guys — here grinding with the guys on the fields, talking stuff, motivating guys," Donald said. "The D-line got some extra work in the weight room today, so I have an opportunity to be there, work with the younger guys right away, so it's definitely going to help us a lot."

And that "extra work" came at the behest of Donald, according to fellow veteran lineman Michael Brockers.

"It's a good feeling to have him back, hanging out with the guys," Brockers said. "He actually kind of enticed us to do an extra workout today — which is good. I appreciate him for that because he's a great player. And being around guys of his caliber — the great ones — who are always thinking about getting better each and every second of the day, you kind of feed off that. So I respect him and I appreciate him for that."

Really, that's the epitome of Donald's persona. And him being around L.A. over the next couple months and setting high goals for himself should make the Rams better as a whole.