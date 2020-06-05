Friday, Jun 05, 2020 09:00 AM

Early 2020 position outlook: Running back

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After examining the Rams' offense, defense and special teams following the 2020 NFL Draft, theRams.com will take a deeper look at each position group as we get closer to the upcoming season. The running backs are up next.

Who's back

Malcolm Brown: Had 69 rushing attempts for 255 yards and five touchdowns as Todd Gurley's main backup.

Darrell Henderson: Played in 13 games as a rookie in 2019, finishing with 39 carries for 147 yards and four receptions for 37 yards.

John Kelly: Spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Rams' practice squad. He tallied three carries for nine yards in the four games he appeared in.

Who's gone

Gurley: The Rams' 2015 first-round pick out of Georgia started 72 games for the franchise, rushing for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns. His 70 total touchdowns rank fourth in team history, while his total rushing yards are fifth-most in team history.

He tallied 223 carries for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 31 receptions for 207 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns in his final season with the club. After Los Angeles released him, he signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons as an unrestricted free agent.

Who's new

Cam Akers: A second-team All-ACC selection, Akers rushed for 1,144 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 231 carries in 2019. In the passing game, he added 30 receptions for 225 yards and four scores while starting 11 games.

James Gilbert: Undrafted free agent signee who led Kansas State with 737 yards and finished second on the team with six rushing touchdowns as a graduate transfer in 2019.

Xavier Jones: Undrafted free agent signee who set single-season SMU records for total touchdowns (25), rushing touchdowns (23), and points (150) during his senior season and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back.

Key questions

Will we see a committee approach, or will one running back emerge as the primary contributor? General manager Les Snead previously said in early April that he envisions the Rams' offense utilizing "more than one workhorse running the ball" and "different genres of skillsets," but one running back could start getting more carries than the others if their performance warrants it. It will be fascinating to see how those roles play out.

What can Henderson show in year two? The former Memphis standout had a handful of opportunities to display his talents in 2019, but like the other returning running backs, Gurley's departure and the consequent number of snaps becoming available should give him more chances this year.

Related Content

Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line

Our early position outlook series continues with a breakdown of the Rams' defensive line.  
What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020
news

What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams held the New Orleans Saints to nine points in Week 2 last season, but the way L.A. limited New Orleans' Alvin Kamara deserves closer examination in the context of the upcoming season.
Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL
news

Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL

Signing with the Los Angeles Rams presents former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu with his best chance yet at making an NFL roster.
Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020
news

Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020

J.B. Long details how Rams coaches seem confident about the experience and depth they see at the right tackle.
Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver

Our early 2020 position outlook series continues with the examination of a reconfigured wide receiver room. 
What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack
news

What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack

TheRams.com takes a closer look at wide receiver Robert Woods' Week 1 performance against the Panthers last season and explains why it matters for the 2020 season. 
Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp
news

Rams conclude virtual offseason program, set sights on training camp

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the end of the virtual offseason program and what lies ahead leading into training camp.
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Our 2020 offseason opponent breakdown series concludes with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Offensive line
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Offensive line

Continuing our early 2020 position outlook series, theRams.com examines an offensive line room with lots of options. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 Thursday Night Football opponent, the New England Patriots. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 and Week 17 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Advertising