Early success of Rams run game a credit to offensive line

Ask quarterback Jared Goff or running back Darrell Henderson Jr. what's been behind the early success of Los Angeles' run game, and they'll tell you that it starts with those primarily responsible for creating the running lanes needed to make it effective.

"I think I've said it a few times, but up front we've been really solid," Goff said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday afternoon. "Those guys are really starting to gel. I think (OL Austin) Blythe is really starting to come into his own as a leader up there and really communicating well. Then I just think the level of play by those guys and their level of ownership right now is at an all-time high and still trending up."