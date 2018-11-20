Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ebukam Shows Out with Historic Defensive Performance vs. Chiefs

Nov 19, 2018 at 11:15 PM
Simmons_Myles_headshot
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam has been around for a little bit.

Well, not that long, really. But the Rams drafted him in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft. He played in all 16 regular-season games in 2017, mainly on special teams. But he did start a game at outside linebacker for Connor Barwin when the veteran was injured late in the season. And he started the Week 17 matchup against the 49ers when L.A. rested its starters.

This year, Ebukam has started each of Los Angeles' 11 games. In the first 10, he made some key plays — picking up 2.0 sacks and three forced fumbles along with five tackles for loss.

Perhaps his most notable play came against San Francisco in Week 7, when he ended the 49ers opening drive with a strip-sack on quarterback C.J. Beathard that outside linebacker Trevon Young recovered for an extra possession.

Or maybe it was his forced fumble against the Saints that defensive tackle Aaron Donald recovered. Although, on that one the Rams offense didn't end up scoring any points.

Either way, no game in Ebukam's young career was as memorable as his performance in the 54-51 victory over the Chiefs on Monday night.

In fact, his performance was downright historic.

Ebukam's final stat line: Three tackles — one for loss — 1.0 sacks, two quarterback hits, one interception, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery.

And, oh yeah, two defensive touchdowns.

"God blessed me tonight," Ebukam said postgame.

No kidding.

"He had two touchdowns tonight — I ain't got one yet. He got two in one game, man," Donald said with a laugh after the game. "But that's what it's all about when you're having playmakers and you have a team like this, at any time they can make the big plays and that's what we've got to continue to do."

OK, yes, the Rams want to continue making plays. But on this night — a night where Donald recorded two strip sacks, by the way — Ebukam was the defensive MVP.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Ebukam became the first player with a sack, an interception, and multi touchdowns in a single game since the sack became an official stat in 1982.

Given how many games have been played since then, to do something that's never been done before — that tells you just how good Ebukam was on this night.

It started late in the second quarter, when Ebukam raced over to the defense's left to pick up the ball after Donald's first strip sack. The Eastern Washington product scooped up the pigskin at the 11-yard line and ran it in to give L.A. a 23-17 lead.

And yes, the Chiefs came back, and the Rams went back-and-forth with the visitors throughout the contest. But late in the third quarter, Ebukam made his presence felt with one of the more impressive pick sixes you'll ever see.

PHOTOS: Chiefs vs. Rams in Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

JL7_3971
1 / 165
JL7_3977
2 / 165
JL7_3974
3 / 165
IMG_6259-1
4 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL8_0326
5 / 165
DB1_9693
6 / 165
IMG_7233-1
7 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL7_4006
8 / 165
JL7_3991
9 / 165
FullSizeRender-1
10 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL7_4062
11 / 165
JL8_0324
12 / 165
JL8_0328
13 / 165
JL8_0336
14 / 165
JL7_3979
15 / 165
JL7_3990
16 / 165
JL8_0404
17 / 165
JL7_4027
18 / 165
JL8_0327
19 / 165
JL8_0393
20 / 165
JL7_4095
21 / 165
JL8_0394
22 / 165
JL7_4113
23 / 165
JL8_0398
24 / 165
JL8_0330
25 / 165
JL8_0325
26 / 165
JL8_0329
27 / 165
DB1_9684
28 / 165
HU005025
29 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004991
30 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005016
31 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004896
32 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004979
33 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005031
34 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004904
35 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005019
36 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004913
37 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004925
38 / 165
HIRO UENO
DB1_9710
39 / 165
HU004931
40 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU004905
41 / 165
HIRO UENO
DB1_9716
42 / 165
DB1_9711
43 / 165
IMG_6371
44 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL8_0325
45 / 165
JL7_4095
46 / 165
JL8_0336
47 / 165
JL8_0393
48 / 165
JL7_3979
49 / 165
JL8_0398
50 / 165
DB1_9714
51 / 165
HU005038
52 / 165
HIRO UENO
JL8_0324
53 / 165
DB1_9695
54 / 165
DB1_9713
55 / 165
DB1_9689
56 / 165
HU005344
57 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005188
58 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005160
59 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005230
60 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005272
61 / 165
HIRO UENO
IMG_5192
62 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
CB7I8088
63 / 165
IMG_3189
64 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005248
65 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005361
66 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005365
67 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005390
68 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005104
69 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005179
70 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005273
71 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005175
72 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005162
73 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005247
74 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005251
75 / 165
HIRO UENO
IMG_2875
76 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_0813
77 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_1268
78 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_8103
79 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) scores a touchdown after he recovered the ball on a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not shown) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
80 / 165

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) scores a touchdown after he recovered the ball on a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not shown) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
IMG_1260
81 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_5046
82 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_2090
83 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_7055
84 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_5287
85 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_5174
86 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_5237
87 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
IMG_6467
88 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005607
89 / 165
HIRO UENO
JG__3175
90 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005520
91 / 165
HIRO UENO
JG__3199
92 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005569
93 / 165
HIRO UENO
JG__3144
94 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005405
95 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005404
96 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005398
97 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005321
98 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005399
99 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005431
100 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005434
101 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005403
102 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005397
103 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005402
104 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005401
105 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005400
106 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005502
107 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005562
108 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005455
109 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005471
110 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005566
111 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005529
112 / 165
HIRO UENO
JG__3169
113 / 165
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photography 2018
HU005501
114 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005795
115 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005821
116 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005787
117 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005796
118 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005806
119 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005827
120 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005770
121 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005805
122 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005748
123 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005789
124 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU005788
125 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006129
126 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006111
127 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006062
128 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006066
129 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006108
130 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006159
131 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006110
132 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006168
133 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006078
134 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006186
135 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006109
136 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006067
137 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006065
138 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006389
139 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006396
140 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006395
141 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006393
142 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006394
143 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006375
144 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006368
145 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006450
146 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006471
147 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006428
148 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006510
149 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006548
150 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006523
151 / 165
HIRO UENO
HU006506
152 / 165
HIRO UENO
JG__7759
153 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7634
154 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7618
155 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7709
156 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7687
157 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7806
158 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7799
159 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7800
160 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7698
161 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7688
162 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7662
163 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7642
164 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JG__7705
165 / 165
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the first play from scrimmage of Kansas City's drive, Ebukam got his hand up to tip a pass at the line of scrimmage, and ended up catching it. With no one really in front of him, Ebukam darted toward the Coliseum's West end zone.

"I'm going to score, I'm going to score," Ebukam said of his thoughts during the play. "But I really thought that I wasn't, because I'd seen Tyreek Hill right behind me, coming up really fast, so I was like, 'OK, so I can track him into the end zone,' but I was close enough — I was like, 'I have to score.'"

Score Ebukam did, dragging Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the box to give Los Angeles a 40-30 lead.

The young outside linebacker picked up his sack in the fourth quarter, enveloping Mahomes in the pocket as he came around the corner on the offense's right. And, by the way, he hit Mahomes on the quarterback's fourth-quarter interception to cornerback Marcus Peters.

So does it mean a lot to Ebukam to have a game like this?

"Definitely, because I put a lot of work in — but it's not just me out on the field," Ebukam said. "Everybody contributed to everything that happened today, so I got to thank everybody for that — it's a team win."

So that tells us that Ebukam is just as humble as the rest of his teammate, which is good. But could Ebukam's teammates and coaches tell something like this was coming?

"I think he just does all the little things the right way," head coach Sean McVay said, bringing up Ebukam's rush on the Seahawks' final play in Week 10 and crediting assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry plus assistant linebackers coach Chris Shula for their work with the young OLB. "He's getting better and better, and you know he takes coaching the right way, and he's talented."

"He's a heck of a pass rusher, a heck of a football player," Donald said. "He's always flying around, so we know the potential that he has. This isn't even his best game yet, we know he's going to play better than this."

Better than this? That might be a tall order.

But for at least one night, Ebukam was able to provide a significant, historic boost that was exactly what Los Angeles needed to win.

Related Content

news

Rams Camp Daily 8/9: Legends Day highlights Day 9

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Monday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp share what they took away from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif. 
Advertising