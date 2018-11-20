Ebukam Shows Out with Historic Defensive Performance vs. Chiefs

On the first play from scrimmage of Kansas City's drive, Ebukam got his hand up to tip a pass at the line of scrimmage, and ended up catching it. With no one really in front of him, Ebukam darted toward the Coliseum's West end zone.

"I'm going to score, I'm going to score," Ebukam said of his thoughts during the play. "But I really thought that I wasn't, because I'd seen Tyreek Hill right behind me, coming up really fast, so I was like, 'OK, so I can track him into the end zone,' but I was close enough — I was like, 'I have to score.'"

Score Ebukam did, dragging Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the box to give Los Angeles a 40-30 lead.

The young outside linebacker picked up his sack in the fourth quarter, enveloping Mahomes in the pocket as he came around the corner on the offense's right. And, by the way, he hit Mahomes on the quarterback's fourth-quarter interception to cornerback Marcus Peters.

So does it mean a lot to Ebukam to have a game like this?

"Definitely, because I put a lot of work in — but it's not just me out on the field," Ebukam said. "Everybody contributed to everything that happened today, so I got to thank everybody for that — it's a team win."

So that tells us that Ebukam is just as humble as the rest of his teammate, which is good. But could Ebukam's teammates and coaches tell something like this was coming?

"I think he just does all the little things the right way," head coach Sean McVay said, bringing up Ebukam's rush on the Seahawks' final play in Week 10 and crediting assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry plus assistant linebackers coach Chris Shula for their work with the young OLB. "He's getting better and better, and you know he takes coaching the right way, and he's talented."

"He's a heck of a pass rusher, a heck of a football player," Donald said. "He's always flying around, so we know the potential that he has. This isn't even his best game yet, we know he's going to play better than this."

Better than this? That might be a tall order.