Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

Feb 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Three members of the Rams' coaching staff are departing to join new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's staff in Denver.

Secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon have been hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and defensive line coach, respectively, the team announced Thursday morning.

Evero had been a member of the Rams coaching staff since 2017, spending his first four years coaching the safeties before being elevated to secondary coach/pass game coordinator in 2021. The Rams allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL last season and tied with the Bills and Colts for third-most interceptions recorded (19). In 2020, he was part of a defensive staff that led a group that held opposing offenses to only 16.8 points per game, 281.9 yards per game, 190.7 passing yards per game and held each opposing quarterback to under 300 net yards passing. In 2017, the Rams finished fifth in the NFL with 28 total takeaways.

In his lone season with the Rams, Stukes worked with a special teams group that finished tied with the Patriots for fifth in punt return average (11.3 yards), allowed the fifth-fewest yards per punt return (6.7), and overall made big strides over the course of the season.

Meanwhile, Dixon worked with a Rams defensive line that registered the third-most sacks in the NFL last season with 50, behind the Vikings' 51 and Steelers' 55.

Related Content

news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

Matthew Stafford: "So happy to be a world champ" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford caps off magical first season with Rams with Super Bowl LVI title. 
news

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

La gloria del Super Bowl para los Rams se escribió con una predicción de Sean McVay para la historia

Los Ángeles celebra el campeonato de la NFL, mientras que dentro de la organización de los Rams la conquista se disfruta de manera especial por el gran compañerismo y el premio definitivo para varias estrellas.
news

Perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl title to career achievements

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl champion to his decorated resume. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to winning Super Bowl LVI

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's postgame press conferences following their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's outstanding performance against the Bengals earned him Super Bowl LVI MVP honors. 
news

Game Recap: Matthew Stafford's fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald's fourth-down pressure lifts Rams to 23-20 victory over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams are Super Bowl champions thanks to timely, clutch plays by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Jake Funk and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: El partido más grande en la historia de Los Angeles Rams

Los Rams tienen el equipo más completo y probado, pero para completar la histórica misión de coronarse en su propio estadio, tienen que frenar a unos irreverentes Cincinnati Bengals
Advertising