Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

Three members of the Rams' coaching staff are departing to join new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's staff in Denver.

Secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon have been hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and defensive line coach, respectively, the team announced Thursday morning.

Evero had been a member of the Rams coaching staff since 2017, spending his first four years coaching the safeties before being elevated to secondary coach/pass game coordinator in 2021. The Rams allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL last season and tied with the Bills and Colts for third-most interceptions recorded (19). In 2020, he was part of a defensive staff that led a group that held opposing offenses to only 16.8 points per game, 281.9 yards per game, 190.7 passing yards per game and held each opposing quarterback to under 300 net yards passing. In 2017, the Rams finished fifth in the NFL with 28 total takeaways.

In his lone season with the Rams, Stukes worked with a special teams group that finished tied with the Patriots for fifth in punt return average (11.3 yards), allowed the fifth-fewest yards per punt return (6.7), and overall made big strides over the course of the season.