Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Eric Weddle on choosing to play with Rams, McVay: "I can't wait to get on the field and pour my heart out for him."

Mar 11, 2019 at 01:05 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Veteran safety Eric Weddle sees his NFL story wrapping up in Los Angeles as a Ram.

The 12-year professional, who started his decorated career as San Diego Charger and solidified his position as one of the league's top defensive backs over the last three seasons in Baltimore, will begin the "last chapter" of his career on a two-year deal as a member of coordinator Wade Phillips' defense.

190311_Weddle_Web

And that's just one of the reasons the Rams are a fit for the 34-year-old Weddle, who shared his initial thoughts of joining the NFC Champions with therams.com after putting pen to paper on Friday.

"There's no better feeling to be in this league, for one, but two, have an opportunity to play for an amazing organization like the Rams," Weddle said, a native of Southern California.

"My dad was a die-hard growing up, so it's pretty special to be from California, and for the Rams, for [HC] Sean [McVay], for everyone to show the interest and want me as a player — it's exciting to have the chance to play for this great team, and I'm ready to get to work."

In addition to living in his home state and starting his new job just up the 405 from his wife Chanel and four children in San Diego, Weddle was encouraged about getting to know his new head coach.

"His mind, his passion, his genuineness of things outside of football is impressive," Weddle said. "For me, I'm a standup guy, I'm loyal, I give everything that I got, and I felt the same of him. The way he talks about his players, the city, this organization, they way he talks ball and the way I talk — it's like speaking the same language."

Speaking of language, jumping into the Rams' already big-name secondary could be a swift adjustment for the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Weddle will join a fellow seasoned veteran in cornerback Aqib Talib — forming a pair that combines for 64-career interceptions — as well as well as cornerback Marcus Peters, and budding-star safety John Johnson in Phillips' defense with applicable experience.

"[I]'ve been in that system, I've been with the verbiage, so it was obviously one of the few reasons why the Rams were so enticing," Weddle said, recalling his days in the Chargers defense, which operated under Phillips' influence even after the coordinator turned head coach and headed for Dallas before the club took Weddle in 2007's second round.

"It's a great opportunity for me to play under him and with this team and hopefully make this defense better."

Better in 2019 is undoubtedly the goal for Weddle, Phillips, and McVay alike after the Rams came up a win short of the Lombardi Trophy in February, following a perfect run through the NFC West and plenty of primetime performances.

weddlegallery

Weddle made his decision quickly to come onboard and hopefully better his former hometown team, signing ahead of this week's free agency window opening after the Ravens cut him last week. He said the Rams were at the top of his list, well aware of the direction the club was heading.

"I know the coaches, know the players, I've watched them from afar — every night game it felt like the Rams were playing — and rightfully so. It was more so just getting to know the men here and the people that are in the building and the organization and the fit," Weddle said, sitting over his newly-signed contract.

"It has to work both ways though, you can have a wish list, but if they don't want you it's kind of irrelevant at that point," Weddle added. "Once they showed interest in getting me out here the last couple of days, it was something that you can't pass up."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Cam Akers, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Eric Weddle react to win over Cardinals in Wild Card round

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Eric Weddle's postgame press conferences following their 34-11 playoff victory over the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams advance to divisional round of playoffs with 34-11 win over Cardinals 

The Rams are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers after a complementary performance in all three phases lifts them to a 34-11 win over the Cardinals in the Wild Card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Taylor Rapp, Buddy Howell among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football Wild Card round playoff game vs. Cardinals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Tiempo de playoffs: los Rams conocen la fórmula para dominar a los Cardinals

Matthew Stafford buscará saborear por fin el triunfo en postemporada en el primer juego de playoffs en Monday Night Football y también el primero en SoFi Stadium
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Monday night's Wild Card round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Wild Card Preview: Rams playoff journey begins under the lights at SoFi Stadium

In this week's Wild Card game preview, J.B. Long details how QB Matthew Stafford has given the offense a boost from this time last season, how DL Aaron Donald's past success against Arizona will be a factor, and explains how the ultimate goal is just another 4-game win streak away.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Wild Card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Cam Akers: Quick return from torn Achilles "a blessing"

Rams running back Cam Akers made the seemingly impossible a reality with his Week 18 season debut, a return that came less than six months removed tearing his Achilles. 
news

Eric Weddle comes out of retirement to take "opportunity of a lifetime" with Rams

After two years away from the game, defensive back Eric Weddle couldn't turn down the chance to rejoin the Rams and help them make a playoff run. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris on addition of Eric Weddle, Kevin O'Connell on Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to All-Pro recognition

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue preparation for Monday night's Wild Card game against the Cardinals. 
news

Three Rams named First Team All-Pro

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp a unanimous first-time selection; defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey repeat. 
Advertising