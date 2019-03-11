Eric Weddle on choosing to play with Rams, McVay: "I can't wait to get on the field and pour my heart out for him."

And that's just one of the reasons the Rams are a fit for the 34-year-old Weddle, who shared his initial thoughts of joining the NFC Champions with therams.com after putting pen to paper on Friday.

"There's no better feeling to be in this league, for one, but two, have an opportunity to play for an amazing organization like the Rams," Weddle said, a native of Southern California.

"My dad was a die-hard growing up, so it's pretty special to be from California, and for the Rams, for [HC] Sean [McVay], for everyone to show the interest and want me as a player — it's exciting to have the chance to play for this great team, and I'm ready to get to work."

In addition to living in his home state and starting his new job just up the 405 from his wife Chanel and four children in San Diego, Weddle was encouraged about getting to know his new head coach.