Ernest Jones ready to fill whatever role asked of him by Rams

That dream manifested into reality via the third round Friday night, bringing Jones to the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense to begin his professional career. Jones is ready to get to work and contribute in any way he can.

"I'm going to do whatever they come in here and ask me to do," Jones said. "I'm going to deliver. Whatever they tell me, the task they put in front of me, it's going to get handled on my end. I'm going to come in and work hard, learn what I need to learn so I can be productive for this team in any aspect."

Jones began his college career at South Carolina as an outside linebacker before transitioning inside and playing middle linebacker from his sophomore season on, where he developed into a "vocal leader," according to his school biography, and one of four permanent team captains as a junior in 2020. Those qualities showed up on the Rams' scouting report of him – general manager Les Snead said Friday night that Jones was the No. 1-ranked player on their "potential leader board."

His production also likely caught their attention, having amassed a team-leading 86 total tackles and recorded the sixth-highest tackles per game average (9.6) in the SEC.

"I've always just had a goal in mind that nobody can have more tackles than me at the end of the game," said Jones, who models his game after linebackers like the Colts' Darius Leonard and the Buccaneers' Lavonte David and Devin White. "That just doesn't look right for the MLB not to have the most tackles. Each game, I'm coming in there knowing I've got to beat everybody to the ball."

Those instincts are the product of a disciplined mental approach to preparing for each game that Jones takes pride in.

"Just overall, I feel like I have an edge (that) once I'm prepared, the physical aspect of the game will come easy," Jones said. "Just knowing that I'm prepared will do the job."

Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that the first thing that came to mind when he got that anticipated phone call was the many years of preparation that led to this moment. He was in such disbelief, he let his phone ring for a few moments to soak in the moment before taking the call.

Knowing how much hard work it took to get to this point, Jones is taking the same humility that earned him a leadership role at South Carolina to the Rams.