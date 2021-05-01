Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select ILB Ernest Jones with 103rd pick 

Apr 30, 2021 at 08:33 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected South Carolina inside linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones' 2020 junior season saw him lead the Gamecocks in tackles for the second-straight year (86 total) en route to Fourth Team All-SEC recognition from Phil Steele. He also averaged 9.6 tackles per game – sixth in the SEC – while starting each of South Carolina's first nine games last year before missing the final one with an ankle injury. He had two of the top 17 single-game tackles total posted at the FBS level last season as well as four games with at least 11 tackles.

The middle linebacker was also named one of four permanent team captains for the Gamecocks last year.

PHOTOS: Meet ILB Ernest Jones

Take a look at photos of inside linebacker Ernest Jones from his time at South Carolina.

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42.
1 / 9

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42.

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) looks for a way past South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
2 / 9

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) looks for a way past South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
3 / 9

during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

Courtney Culbreath/© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
4 / 9

South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photo: SIDELINE CAROLINA
5 / 9

Photo: SIDELINE CAROLINA

Travis Bell
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones covers a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
6 / 9

South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones covers a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA
7 / 9

Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

Travis Bell
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) during their game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
8 / 9

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) during their game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn.
9 / 9

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Wade Payne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
