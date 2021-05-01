Rams select ILB Ernest Jones with 103rd pick 

The Los Angeles Rams have selected South Carolina inside linebacker Ernest Jones with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jones' 2020 junior season saw him lead the Gamecocks in tackles for the second-straight year (86 total) en route to Fourth Team All-SEC recognition from Phil Steele. He also averaged 9.6 tackles per game – sixth in the SEC – while starting each of South Carolina's first nine games last year before missing the final one with an ankle injury. He had two of the top 17 single-game tackles total posted at the FBS level last season as well as four games with at least 11 tackles.
The middle linebacker was also named one of four permanent team captains for the Gamecocks last year.
Take a look at photos of inside linebacker Ernest Jones from his time at South Carolina.