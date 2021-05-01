Rams select ILB Ernest Jones with 103rd pick 

Jones' 2020 junior season saw him lead the Gamecocks in tackles for the second-straight year (86 total) en route to Fourth Team All-SEC recognition from Phil Steele. He also averaged 9.6 tackles per game – sixth in the SEC – while starting each of South Carolina's first nine games last year before missing the final one with an ankle injury. He had two of the top 17 single-game tackles total posted at the FBS level last season as well as four games with at least 11 tackles.