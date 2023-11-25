Ernest Jones IV Foundation hosts first Thanksgiving giveaway in Jones' hometown

In this year's season of giving, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV gave back to his hometown in a big way.
Jones last Saturday, Nov. 18, funded his foundation's very first Thanksgiving giveaway at his alma mater Ware County (Georgia) High School in Waycross, Georgia.
Each family who went to the distribution received a basket with a turkey, five sides and a custom tote gift bag.
The Thanksgiving giveaway was the latest gesture of giving back by the Ernest Jones IV Foundation. Earlier this summer, it hosted its second-annual Back to School Giveaway which provided essential school supplies, backpacks, and resources to help local students kick off the academic year on a positive note.
Jones' efforts to address food insecurity weren't limited to his hometown, as he also did his part back in Los Angeles.
He helped out at the City of Inglewood Turkey Distribution at SoFi Stadium this past Tuesday and also joined the Rams' volunteer efforts at West Valley Food Pantry on Nov. 14 to distribute food to their food insecure neighbors in Woodland Hills as part of the Rams' Community Blitz Day.