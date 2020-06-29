Monday, Jun 29, 2020 09:00 AM

ESPN selects Aaron Donald as Rams' Player of the Decade

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

This month, ESPN asked its NFL Nation reporters to select the best player of the 2010s for all 32 teams they cover and their corresponding divisions.

Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry selected defensive tackle Aaron Donald, with former running back Todd Gurley receiving honorable mention recognition.

"A six-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All Pro, Donald's production has earned recognition from players across the league who have not only vouched for his future in the Hall of Fame, but have proclaimed him as arguably the best defensive player in NFL history," Thiry wrote as part of her explanation behind the pick.

Beyond those endorsements, Donald has led the team in tackles for loss in each of his six seasons and sacks in all but one of them. He also earned back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2018.

His accomplishments also led to him being named to all-decade teams compiled by the league, scouting service Pro Football Focus and veteran NFL reporter Rick Gosselin.

For Thiry's full breakdown on Donald and Gurley, as well as the rest of the NFC West picks, click here.

