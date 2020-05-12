Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen on how the Rams' newest rookies fit into their offense and defense

May 11, 2020 at 08:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Last month, the Los Angeles Rams added new pieces to their offense and defense by drafting running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Van Jefferson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, safety Terrell Burgess, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Clay Johnston.

For more on how their skillsets fit what Los Angeles like to do on both sides of the ball, theRams.com spoke with ESPN's Matt Bowen, who writes about the NFL for ESPN.com and is an analyst on the network's NFL Matchup show. Bowen is also a former NFL defensive back who played seven seasons in the league with the Rams (2000-01), Green Bay Packers (2001-02), Washington Redskins (2003-05) and Buffalo Bills (2006).

PHOTOS: Rams 2020 draft class

Check out the guys who make up the Rams 2020 draft class!

johnston_clay_5.jpg
1 / 42
wPz4fLxA
2 / 42
Florida State's Cam Akers, left, picks up yardage against Northern Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
3 / 42

Florida State's Cam Akers, left, picks up yardage against Northern Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

Steven Cannon
D2020 Football vs Tennessee Tech
4 / 42

D2020 Football vs Tennessee Tech

Ricardo Treviño Jr./Miami University © 2019 Photo by: Ricardo Treviño Jr.
Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 42

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
johnston_clay_4
6 / 42
Jim Black/2019 Jim Black
D2020 Football vs Tennessee Tech
7 / 42

D2020 Football vs Tennessee Tech

Jeff Sabo/Miami University 2019
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess is shown during an NCAA football game against Southern California, in Los Angeles. Burgess was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
8 / 42

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess is shown during an NCAA football game against Southern California, in Los Angeles. Burgess was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs in for a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 42

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs in for a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Teammates surround Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) after a field goal during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 / 42

Teammates surround Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) after a field goal during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
H_3f6pZg
11 / 42
Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
12 / 42

Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
johnston_clay_3
13 / 42
Jim Black/2019 Jim Black
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, right, is tackled by Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
14 / 42

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, right, is tackled by Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
15 / 42

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum (73) sets to block while B.T. Potter (29) prepares to kick a filed goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford, in Clemson, S.C. Anchrum was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
16 / 42

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum (73) sets to block while B.T. Potter (29) prepares to kick a filed goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford, in Clemson, S.C. Anchrum was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) reacts after a field goal during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
17 / 42

Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) reacts after a field goal during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) tackles Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess, left, after he picks up a fumble in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
18 / 42

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) tackles Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess, left, after he picks up a fumble in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) works against LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (77) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
19 / 42

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) works against LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (77) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) is shown in action against LSU in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 42

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) is shown in action against LSU in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State running back Cam Akers dives over Boston College linebacker Joseph Sparacio for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
21 / 42

Florida State running back Cam Akers dives over Boston College linebacker Joseph Sparacio for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Bill Sikes/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit by Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
22 / 42

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is hit by Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown reception against Georgia with tight end Kemore Gamble, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
23 / 42

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown reception against Georgia with tight end Kemore Gamble, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) heads to the end zone in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
24 / 42

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) heads to the end zone in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser/2019
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) sets up on the edge against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
25 / 42

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) sets up on the edge against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson runs a pass pattern against Towson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 42

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson runs a pass pattern against Towson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) is stopped after a reception by Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
27 / 42

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) is stopped after a reception by Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State's Cam Akers rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
28 / 42

Florida State's Cam Akers rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) makes the catch against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 42

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) makes the catch against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) kicks an extra point in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
30 / 42

Miami of Ohio place kicker Sam Sloman (79) kicks an extra point in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller is tackled by Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
31 / 42

Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller is tackled by Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
32 / 42

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) practices before the start of their NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
33 / 42

Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) practices before the start of their NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins runs after a catch and is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Thomas Barber (41) during the first quarter against Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
34 / 42

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins runs after a catch and is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Thomas Barber (41) during the first quarter against Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
35 / 42

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) celebrates a touchdown against Florida State with teammate Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
36 / 42

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) celebrates a touchdown against Florida State with teammate Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) makes a catch against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Purdue defeated Boston College 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
37 / 42

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) makes a catch against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Purdue defeated Boston College 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) during an NCAA college football against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov 3, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
38 / 42

Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) during an NCAA college football against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov 3, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) celebrates a tackle on TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Ohio State won 40-28. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
39 / 42

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) celebrates a tackle on TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Ohio State won 40-28. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) cuts around Missouri linebacker Terez Hall (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Missouri defeated Purdue 40-37. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 42

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) cuts around Missouri linebacker Terez Hall (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Missouri defeated Purdue 40-37. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) makes a long reception and run past Florida defensive back Trey Dean III (21) in the 1st half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
41 / 42

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) makes a long reception and run past Florida defensive back Trey Dean III (21) in the 1st half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Chris Weber (49) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 42

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Chris Weber (49) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cam Akers

Bowen said he has already written about Akers a couple of times for ESPN.com, recently including him on his list of 10 rookies who landed with perfect teams in terms of scheme fit (ESPN+ subscription required to read).

"I was very impressed with Cam Akers," Bowen said in a phone interview with theRams.com last week. "I love the fit here. I called him a professional runner because that's what I believe he is. When you watch his film at FSU, he has the traits of a pro running back. It's the contact balance, the size, the power, he's got enough wiggle and shake to make defenders miss at the second level."

According to Bowen, Akers also showed he could be an asset as a receiver out of the backfield – for example, on screen passes – due to his vision in the open field. Akers also has a "natural feel" for finding the endzone from inside an opponent's five-yard line.

From a scheme standpoint, Akers will see some similarities between Florida State and the Rams. According to Bowen, Florida State used both power and zone running schemes. While Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense is more zone-based, Bowen said Akers will still be a fit for that.

"Running an outside zone scheme where he can press the ball on the edge, look for a cutback lane or head straight up inside," Bowen said. "So it's a really good pick and with Todd Gurley moving on, allows them to have great competition there with (Malcolm) Brown and Darrell Henderson from last year's draft."

Van Jefferson

Widely regarded as one of the best route-runners in his draft class, Jefferson's ability to create separation from defensive backs and get open is one of the traits which immediately made him stand out to Bowen.

"We talk about all these traits – athleticism and movement skills, that stuff all matters," Bowen said. "But the number one thing in the National Football League is, can you get open? Can you beat man coverage? Do have a feel for zone coverage? Do you have strong hands at the point of attack to catch balls outside of your frame? That's what Van Jefferson gives you. So much detail to his game."

Jefferson's game isn't that of a receiver who will stretch the field vertically with his speed, according to Bowen, but rather one who excels at getting open on short to intermediate routes.

"Now let's put that in Coach McVay's offense," Bowen said. "What do we see? A lot of play-action, middle-of-the-field throws, running those skinny posts, those deep square-in routes, running the isolation routes versus off-man coverage. I think he's an excellent fit."

Brycen Hopkins

Although the Rams already had Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt in their 2020 tight end room, Hopkins was so highly-rated that they couldn't afford to pass on him at pick No. 136 in the fourth round. Bowen said Hopkins' skillset is most similar to Everett as a move tight end who can stretch the middle of the field vertically.

"Really, you're drafting him to improve your passing game, create matchups in the passing game," Bowen said. "You can get him open on boot(legs), you can get him open on crossers. Especially in the Rams offense, you can get him open stretching the seams on those high-percentage throws from (quarterback) Jared Goff where he can catch it and run with the football afterwards."

Bowen said Hopkins will need to work on his drops – Hopkins also previously said this himself during the Rams' Day 3 post-draft show – and while he won't be a tight end blocking at the point of attack in the run game like Higbee, the hope is that he can see the backside of a zone run.

Most importantly, though, Hopkins will at least provide depth to a key position.

"You need depth to positions to get through a 16-game season," Bowen said. "You need multiple tight ends on your roster."

Tremayne Anchrum

The No. 250 pick and seventh-round selection primarily played offensive tackle at Clemson but spent time learning both guard spots during the Tigers' bowl practices.

"You're looking at a guy who played at a championship program, that's the first thing you see," Bowen said.

Bowen said Anchrum projects as a guard – an evaluation also shared by Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes, who sees him fitting at center as well – who will fit into the offensive line as a run-blocker and provide depth to the offensive line.

"I think he needs to develop a little bit more, in terms of his hand placement and his ability to mirror pass-rushers," Bowen said. "But the foundation is there for someone that can work with pro coaching and start developing and see a career, and wait for that opportunity, to where he becomes a guy that's active on gameday and can provide depth to the offensive line."

Terrell Lewis

What first stands out to Bowen about Lewis is that he came from a championship program at Alabama coached by Nick Saban and played in a pro-style defensive scheme. Despite his injury history in college, his traits as a pass rusher make him an intriguing player.

"Did have some injuries in college, but in terms of the athletic traits, he's got everything you want," Bowen told theRams.com in a phone interview last week. "He's 6-5, 262, he's got the length, he's got speed off the edge. I think he's got great flexibility and bend off the edge."

Even with the addition of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, Bowen said he could still see Lewis finding his way onto the field during his rookie season as a situational pass rusher in sub packages. Bowen also said he sees traits in Lewis that are similar to former Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an unrestricted free agent last month.

"(Fowler) had a great first step, he had the twitch, the flexibility to bend off the edge," Bowen said. "I think Lewis checks those boxes and he's a good scheme fit as well. I think he's a very solid draft pick, especially with the draft value where they got him in the third round."

Terrell Burgess

Dubbed by his college head coach as a "football swiss-army knife," the No. 104 pick provides Staley with a versatile defensive back to use in his defense. That skillset also mirrors what safeties are being asked to do in the NFL right now, based on how Bowen evaluates them.

"I always look at three things with a safety in today's game: Can you play the post? Can you cover down in the slot? Can you play in the run front?" Bowen said. "He checks all three of those boxes."

Having a player like Burgess who can play multiple positions in the secondary is valuable for defensive playcallers like Staley because it allows Staley to do different things, according to Bowen.

As an example, Bowen said a playcaller could employ a bigger nickel package – a sub package which swaps the weakside linebacker for a fifth defensive back – by using a third safety as the fifth defensive back instead of a smaller slot corner. Now, the playcaller has a run-defending safety like Burgess who can also cover the slot, something that gives said playcaller an advantage.

"Again, another very good value pick based on draft position, where they drafted him, and how he fits their scheme as that multi-dimensional defensive back," Bowen said.

Jordan Fuller

The sixth-round pick and 199th overall selection from Ohio State plays faster than his combine results may have shown.

"I don't have his testing numbers in front of me, but I know when I watched him on film, he gets to the ball fast," Bowen said. "And if you're a defensive backs coach, that's what matters, right?"

Fuller's 6-2, 203-pound frame also stood out to Bowen, as well as his football intelligence because of how he plays on the field. Bowen said Fuller is at his best when playing downhill with speed, and is physical enough to play in the run front because of his tackling ability.

That skillset should allow him to carve out a role on special teams.

"If he makes the team, he should be one of your top cover guys on special teams," Bowen said. "If I'm the head special teams coach of the Rams, on the first day of camp, when we go into kickoff coverage and punt coverage, I want to see him getting down the field and making plays."

Clay Johnston

Similar to Fuller, Johnston was another Day 3 selection by the Rams, going off the board at pick No. 234. A late-round draft pick himself, Bowen as a former sixth-round selection said Johnston projects as an inside linebacker who will have to make the team through special teams.

That said, it's a good developmental path to allow him to build on the traits he already possess, according to Bowen.

"I think he's very instinctive, I think he sees the field very well, I think he's a good tackler, and I think he has upside at the position in terms of coverage traits the more experience he gets as a pro athlete," Bowen said.

