Ethan Evans named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans ' performance against the Seahawks turned out to be an award-winning one, as he was recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 on Wednesday.

Evans averaged 52.6 yards per punt across five punts with a long of 65 in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Seahawks. That average is second-best for Evans in a single game this season in games which he's punted at least four times, behind only 53.75 against the Eagles in Week 5.