Ethan Evans named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

**42 - P Ethan Evans**

Ethan Evans

#42 P

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Wingate

Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans' performance against the Seahawks turned out to be an award-winning one, as he was recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 on Wednesday.

Evans averaged 52.6 yards per punt across five punts with a long of 65 in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Seahawks. That average is second-best for Evans in a single game this season in games which he's punted at least four times, behind only 53.75 against the Eagles in Week 5.

Evans is the first Rams player to earn player of the week recognition this season.

