READ: Rams select Wingate P Ethan Evans with 223rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams entered this spring without a punter. Now, they have one.

Los Angeles on Saturday selected Wingate punter Ethan Evans with the 223rd pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans averaged 43.2 yards per attempt across four seasons at Division II Wingate, with 53 punts of 50-plus yards and 89 punts that landed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. He also has extensive experience with kickoffs, with 213 such attempts.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams P Ethan Evans | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from his time at Wingate.

Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223
Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans from Wingate | 2023 NFL Draft Round 7 Pick 223

