READ: Rams select Wingate P Ethan Evans with 223rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams entered this spring without a punter. Now, they have one.

Los Angeles on Saturday selected Wingate punter Ethan Evans with the 223rd pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans averaged 43.2 yards per attempt across four seasons at Division II Wingate, with 53 punts of 50-plus yards and 89 punts that landed inside an opponent's 20-yard line. He also has extensive experience with kickoffs, with 213 such attempts.