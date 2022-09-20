Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in first road game of 2022 season

Sep 20, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams hit the road for the first time this season, taking on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff on Sunday, September 25 is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:

Notable Cardinals additions

  • Acquired WR Marquise Brown in a trade with the Ravens in April: The move reunites Murray with his favorite college target, and became more important in wake of DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension. Brown has 10 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown through the Cardinals' first two games.
  • Signed RB Darrell Williams to a 1-year deal in May: Williams ended up being a key addition and figures to be the lead back for Arizona's offense if starter James Conner (sustained ankle injury in Week 2, currently day-to-day) is forced to miss Sunday's game.

Top performers in Week 2

Murray completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 277 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Williams and Eno Benjamin logged eight carries each, but it was Williams who led Arizona's backfield with 59 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Murray also rushed five times for 28 yards and one touchdown.

TE Zach Ertz led the Cardinals receivers with eight catches for 75 yards. WR Greg Dortch (four catches for 55 yards) was on the other end of Murray's lone passing touchdown.

S Jalen Thompson paced Arizona's defense with 10 total tackles; LB Isaiah Simmons had the forced fumble in overtime that was recovered by cornerback Byron Murphy and returned 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Cardinals may have been down a few of their top offensive weapons and trailed 23-7 through three quarters, but that didn't stop them from mounting a 16-point, fourth-quarter rally to force overtime against the Raiders on Sunday.

Then there was the wild 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Arizona's defense to actually win the game in overtime.

Any divisional game will be a challenge, but the Cardinals' resolve in Week 2 after a rough Week 1 loss to the Chiefs should have the Rams' attention. This is not a Cardinals team to be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, the Rams will be dealing with more injuries at key positions, with right guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Falcons, cornerback Troy Hill sustaining groin injury and defensive back Cobie Durant a hamstring strain.

Both Hill and Anchrum were placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday; Anchrum's injury is season-ending but Hill's timeline is unknown at the moment because McVay said on Monday they were still waiting on MRI results for Hill. Either way, it's going to be a big week for the next men up in the secondary and along the offensive line.

