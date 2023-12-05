Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Baltimore to take on Ravens in Week 14

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are on the road this week with an East Coast trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX. 

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Ravens

Notable Ravens additions

  • Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. to a 1-year deal in April: Part of a concerted effort to put more playmakers in the passing game around QB Lamar Jackson, Beckham has 27 catches for 408 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games (five starts) for Baltimore this season. 
  • Selected Boston College WR Zay Flowers in the first round of this year's draft:More than two weeks after the addition of Beckham, the Ravens used their highest draft pick on Flowers. He's Baltimore's leading receiving so far with 58 receptions for 613 yards and two touchdowns. 

Top performers in Week 12 (had their bye in Week 13)

Jackson completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 177 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 20-10 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 26. 

RB Keaton Mitchell led Baltimore's ground game with 64 rushing yards on nine carries. 

TE Isaiah Likely led the Ravens' receivers with 40 yards on four catches; Flowers (five catches for 25 yards) was on the receiving end of Jackson's lone touchdown pass. 

LB Roquon Smith paced Baltimore's defense with eight total tackles, while CB Arthur Maulet added an interception. 

On special teams, K Justin Tucker made 1 of 2 field goal attempts and both extra point attempts, while P Jordan Stout averaged 40.3 yards per punt across three punts. 

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This will be a different Ravens offense compared to what the Rams defense prepared for in 2021. 

Two years ago, that group was led by offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who resigned following the 2022 season. Roman was replaced by Todd Monken, who served as the University of Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-22 before coming to Baltimore. 

The Baltimore Banner has a detailed A-to-Z breakdown of it here, but the biggest takeaway is the shift from a run-heavy offense under Roman to a more balanced approach under Monken.

The new scheme is still generating explosive run plays from Jackson and the Ravens' running backs like teams have seen in the past, but they're also generating those big gains through the air.

Last season, Baltimore had 33 pass plays of 20-plus yards, second-fewest in the NFL. This year, they have 37 through 12 games. 

As for the run game, they had 18 run plays of 20-plus yards last year, tied with the Seahawks for fifth-most in the NFL. This year, they have 14 through 12 games – third-most in the NFL behind the Cardinals and Dolphins, who have 15 each.

Related Content

news

McVay: Puka Nacua has AC sprain but availability for Week 14 at Ravens shouldn't be affected, plus updates on Tyler Higbee and Quentin Lake

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Puka Nacua, tight end Tyler Higbee and defensive back Quentin Lake coming out of Week 13 against the Browns. 
news

John Johnson III's first interception of season a 'turning point' in Rams' win over Browns

Rams defensive back John Johnson III picked a good time to get his first pick of the 2023 season. 
news

"Es un muchacho duro": Puka Nacua regresa al partido tras dolorosa lesión para ayudar a los Rams a vencer a Cleveland | Resumen del partido

La ofensiva de Los Ángeles totaliza casi 400 yardas contra la defensa No. 1 de la NFL, pero es una jugada defensiva la que pone a los Rams en la senda de su tercer triunfo en fila
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 36-19 Week 13 win over Browns

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three with 36-19 victory over Browns

John Johnson III's timely fourth-quarter interception, late touchdown pass by Matthew Stafford and touchdown run by Kyren Williams, move Los Angeles to 6-6 on the season with win over Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Puka Nacua sets new Rams single-season rookie receiving yards record; becomes first rookie in franchise history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a single season

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke Eddie Kennison's single-season rookie receiving yards record and also became the first rookie to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
news

Quentin Lake and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Browns

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 13 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 13 regular season home game against the Browns. 
news

Los Rams pueden meterse a zona de playoffs si ganan ante los Browns, que anuncian a Joe Flacco como quarterback

Correr con eficiencia ante la dura defensa de Cleveland es una de las grandes claves para Los Ángeles en el inicio de un diciembre que puede ser especial.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Browns in Week 13

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 13 regular season home game against the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Browns in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Rams and the Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising