First Look: Rams head to Baltimore to take on Ravens in Week 14

The Rams are on the road this week with an East Coast trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Ravens

Notable Ravens additions

Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. to a 1-year deal in April: Part of a concerted effort to put more playmakers in the passing game around QB Lamar Jackson, Beckham has 27 catches for 408 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games (five starts) for Baltimore this season.

More than two weeks after the addition of Beckham, the Ravens used their highest draft pick on Flowers. He's Baltimore's leading receiving so far with 58 receptions for 613 yards and two touchdowns.

Top performers in Week 12 (had their bye in Week 13)

Jackson completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 177 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 20-10 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 26.

RB Keaton Mitchell led Baltimore's ground game with 64 rushing yards on nine carries.

TE Isaiah Likely led the Ravens' receivers with 40 yards on four catches; Flowers (five catches for 25 yards) was on the receiving end of Jackson's lone touchdown pass.

LB Roquon Smith paced Baltimore's defense with eight total tackles, while CB Arthur Maulet added an interception.

On special teams, K Justin Tucker made 1 of 2 field goal attempts and both extra point attempts, while P Jordan Stout averaged 40.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This will be a different Ravens offense compared to what the Rams defense prepared for in 2021.

Two years ago, that group was led by offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who resigned following the 2022 season. Roman was replaced by Todd Monken, who served as the University of Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-22 before coming to Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner has a detailed A-to-Z breakdown of it here, but the biggest takeaway is the shift from a run-heavy offense under Roman to a more balanced approach under Monken.

The new scheme is still generating explosive run plays from Jackson and the Ravens' running backs like teams have seen in the past, but they're also generating those big gains through the air.

Last season, Baltimore had 33 pass plays of 20-plus yards, second-fewest in the NFL. This year, they have 37 through 12 games.