First Look: Rams head to Kansas City to take on Chiefs in Week 12

The Rams (3-7) close out the month of November with their third road game in four weeks, visiting the Chiefs (8-2) in Kansas City. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Chiefs:

Notable Chiefs additions

Traded for WR Kadarius Toney on Oct. 28: Kansas City sent its compensatory third-round pick and its original sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for Toney, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. One of Toney's most prominent traits is his speed, and the Chiefs have been finding more ways to take advantage of it – whether as a runner or a receiver – as he's become more comfortable in their offense. However, Toney exited their Week 11 game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury.

Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal in March: Speaking of speed, the Chiefs also added some earlier this year when they signed former the former Steeler. While Smith-Schuster's production has been up and down throughout the season, his performances in Weeks 6 and 7 show he's still capable of producing big plays and big days. He missed last week's game against the Chargers with a concussion.

Top performers in Week 11

QB Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

RB Isiah Pacheco finished as Kansas City's leading rusher with 15 carries for 107 yards.

TE Travis Kelce caught all three of Mahomes' touchdown passes, finishing with a team-high 6 catches for 115 yards.

Defensively, LB Nick Bolton led the way with 14 total tackles and the game-clinching interception with 26 seconds remaining.

On special teams, K Harrison Butker made all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts, while P Tommy Townsend averaged 46 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

There's lots of speed among the Chiefs receivers, but their statuses will be monitored this week given the aforementioned injuries Toney and Smith-Schuster are dealing with.

If both play, it will test the Rams' ability to limit explosive plays, especially with Mahomes' ability to make off-schedule and out-of-structure plays in the passing game.

If they don't play, the Rams secondary will still have to deal with one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history in Travis Kelce, whose rapport with Mahomes remains strong and has led to 69 catches for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Those 11 touchdowns match his single-season career high.