First Look: Rams host Browns at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 seeking 3-game win streak

The Rams are back home at SoFi Stadium this week, taking on the Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Browns, presented by Bandai:

Notable Browns additions

Signed RB Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal on Sept. 20: In wake of leading rusher Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, Cleveland turned to Hunt, who served as the backup to Chubb in each of the previous two seasons but was not initially retained when his two-year deal expired at the end of the 2022 season. Hunt has 89 carries for 286 yards and six touchdowns and nine catches for 59 yards in nine games (two starts) this season.

Signed QB Joe Flacco to practice squad last week: Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 10, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion last week against the the Steelers. That leaves the Browns with PJ Walker as the lone healthy quarterback on the 53-man roster. Flacco wasn't elevated against the Broncos last week, and it remains to be seen if he will this week to serve as the backup to Walker.

Top performers in Week 12

Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 134 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game with a concussion in the Browns' 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

RB Jerome Ford paced Cleveland's backfield with nine carries for 65 yards.

TE David Njoku led all Browns receivers with six catches for 59 yards.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set the tone for Cleveland's defense with 12 total tackles and one sack.

On special teams, K Dustin Hopkins made both of his field goal attempts, while P Corey Bojorquez averaged 60.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The health of defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Amari Cooper bears watching.

Garrett sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday, while Cooper had a rib injury, though Cooper's X-rays were negative, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Monday, Stefanski told reporters that both players are day-to-day, but that he "feels good" about where they are with their respective injuries.