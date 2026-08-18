First Look: Rams host Saints in Week 2 of 2026 preseason

Coming off of a 20-12 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City, the Rams are back in Inglewood, Calif. this weekend hosting the Saints in Week 2 of the preseason. Kickoff on Saturday from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on Rams TV affiliate KCBS and radio affiliates ESPN LA 710 AM and La Primera 1330 AM (Spanish).

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Saints, presented by SiriusXM.

Notable Saints additions

Selected former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson eighth overall in the first round of this year's draft: Tyson was having a strong camp, and the Rams were set to see him in Thursday's joint practice, until he recently sustained a hamstring injury that will reportedly sideline him for approximately two months.

Tyson was having a strong camp, and the Rams were set to see him in Thursday's joint practice, until he recently sustained a hamstring injury that will reportedly sideline him for approximately two months. Signed former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year deal: The Clemson product – formerly the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – arrives in New Orleans after spending his first four years in Jacksonville, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in three of those seasons.

Top Performers in Preseason Week 1

Quarterback Zach Wilson completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 24-20 home loss to the Jaguars.

Running back Audric Estimate led New Orleans' backfield with five carries for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver Bub Means led all Saints receivers with 77 receiving yards on four catches, while tight end Oscar Delp was on the receiving end of Wilson's lone touchdown pass.

Cornerback Dalys Beanum posted a team-high 11 total tackles, while linebacker Jaylan Ford and cornerback Jayden Price each recorded an interception.

In a competition for the Saints' kicking job, Tanner Brown made both of his field goal attempts (49 and 29 yards), while Charlie Smyth missed his lone field goal attempt (52 yards) but made both of his extra point attempts. Punter Ryan Wright averaged 42.6 yards per punt across five punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Because of the way last Saturday's preseason opener unfolded for the Rams, many wondered what it meant for the backup quarterback role and whether head coach Sean McVay would change his approach to the way he uses Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson this Saturday against the Saints.