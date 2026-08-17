McVay: Approach to quarterback usage in preseason Week 2 vs. Saints will be predicated on Tuesday's practice and Thursday's joint practice

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The respective performances of Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson last Saturday against the Chiefs has prompted speculation about whether Rams head coach Sean McVay will alter his approach to the way he uses both quarterbacks in Los Angeles' second preseason game.

When asked whether he anticipates using them the same way this Saturday against the Saints (1 p.m. PT, CBS LA) , McVay said Monday he has not made that decision yet, but it would be informed by how Tuesday's practice and Thursday's joint practice with New Orleans go.

"A large part of that decision will be predicated on what happens on Tuesday, and then a lot of it, especially with what happens on Thursday," McVay said after Monday's practice. "I'm hopeful that we're able to get as many reps as we did against Dallas. New Orleans has a practice against the Cowboys on Tuesday. Hopefully, they come out of that thing healthy, and we're able to get what (Saints head coach) Kellen (Moore) and I have talked about as the workload for our ones and twos. That'll be great situational work and great ability to be able to move the ball all over the field."

In last Saturday's 20-12 preseason win at Kansas City, Bennett completed 4-of-6 passes for 38 yards while leading Los Angeles' first two drives. Simpson took over after that and completed 21-of-25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.