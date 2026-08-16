From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ty Simpson and Dean Connors detail Rams' win over Chiefs in first preseason game

"I thought the coaches did a really good job putting guys in good spots. I thought (offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase) called a really good game. I thought both (run game coordinator/defensive line coach Giff Smith and outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio) did an excellent job calling a good game as well, getting in operation. We were fairly clean, minimized a lot of the penalties and the style of play was there." - McVay

McVay was please with how his team performed throughout the first preseason game. The outcome of the game isn't always of utmost importance in the preseason. So throughout the week of preparation, McVay talked how executing a good operation was above all else.

As he took a backseat from play calling, Scheelhaase took over and McVay thought, Simpson "and Nate were really in sync."

Defensively, the Rams' didn't allow a touchdown and had an overall strong day across the board. Safety Nick Anderson had an especially strong day with eight tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

"I'm trying to soak up as much knowledge as I can, and what better guy to do it from than (quarterback Matthew Stafford)? So I'm going to try to prepare as best I can, and make sure I ask all the questions that I need to to go in there and have confidence, because if (Stafford's) helmet snaps off or something happens, I got to go in there and execute and make sure that our offense doesn't take a dip." - Simpson

Simpson ended with an efficient 21-for-25 passing with a productive 190 yards and two touchdowns in his three quarters of play against the Chiefs. After spending most of training camp operating just a few drives per practice, if any, with the second team when both Stafford and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV were playing, Simpson was in total control of the offense in real-game action.