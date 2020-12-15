First Look: Rams host Jets on Sunday seeking playoff berth

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the New York Jets (0-13) on Sunday to conclude the AFC East portion of their schedule. L.A. can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Jets on Dec. 20, including notable Jets additions, some of New York's top statistical performers in Week 14 and key storylines.

Notable Jets additions

Selected former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 59th overall pick in this year's draft. A pair of hamstring injuries delayed his Jets and NFL debut until Week 7, but he's been productive since then, averaging 3.2 catches for 54 yards in six games. His speed (unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash at this year's combine) provides a deep threat for the Jets offense; he's averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

Claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers on Monday. In wake of former starter Sergio Castillo's release on Tuesday, McLaughlin will likely replace him and kick on Sunday. McLaughlin most recently played for the Jaguars, making 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 extra point attempts in three games this season. He was on the Vikings' practice squad prior to signing with Jacksonville.

Top performers in Week 14

QB Sam Darnold completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 132 yards in the Jets' 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

RB Frank Gore (23 yards) and RB Ty Johnson (16) shared the backfield lead with eight carries each, but it was RB Josh Adams (team-high 27 yards on six carries) who was the most efficient of the group against Seattle's defense.

WRs Braxton Berrios and Breshad Perriman tied for the team lead in receptions with three each, but Berrios led all Jets receivers with 49 yards.

Defensively, LBs Neville Hewitt and Harvey Langi finished with a team-high nine tackles each, while S Marcus Maye added an interception.

On special teams, Castillo – who had been filling in for starter Sam Ficken, who is currently on injured reserve with a groin injury – made only 1 of 4 field goal attempts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This week is straightforward for the Rams: Win, and secure a playoff berth.

However, achieving that goal won't be as easy as it seems. Just ask Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Six years ago, Woods was on a Bills team carrying an 8-6 record and playoff aspirations into a Week 16 game against the 2-12 Raiders. Buffalo needed to win its final two regular season games and some help from other teams in order for those postseason hopes to materialize, but a 26-24 loss Oakland knocked it out of playoff contention.