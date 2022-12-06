Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams take on Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Dec 05, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

For the first time in the regular season, the Rams will face the Raiders since the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas. Kickoff on Thursday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Amazon Prime Video.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Raiders, presented by QuidelOrtho:

Notable Raiders additions

  • Acquired WR Davante Adams in a trade with the Packers in on March 18: One of the NFL's top receivers was sent to Las Vegas in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. So far, it's been worth the investment for the Raiders, as Adams has registered 79 catches for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games this season.
  • Signed LB Chandler Jones to a 3-year deal on March 17: The 32-year-old Jones wasn't producing at the level expected based on his lucrative contract until Week 13, when he registered three sacks against the Chargers to bring his total to 3.5 on the season.

Top performers in Week 13

QB Derek Carr completed 16 of 30 pass attempts for 250 yards with two touchdowns against one interception in the Raiders' 27-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

RB Josh Jacobs led Las Vegas' backfield with 26 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Adams was Carr's top target, hauling in eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones' three sacks paced the Raiders defense.

On special teams, K Daniel Carlson made two of his three field goal attempts – one of them was blocked – and all three of his extra point attempts, while P A.J. Cole averaged 45.3 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

More snaps on the way for younger players on the Rams defense?

Injuries have already given players like Michael Hoecht more playing time, and Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned safety Rusty Yeast and defensive back Cobie Durant's play on Sunday as bright spots. All three were among those mentioned by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris last Thursday when asked which younger players he's looking forward to seeing and evaluating over the next few weeks.

If it continues to trend that way Thursday night, those in the secondary will have a big learning opportunity going against Adams.

Beyond that, there's also the "mini bye" that comes from playing on Thursday night, which should be a welcome short break at this stage of the season. The Rams are dealing with a tight turnaround right now, but both games during that stretch are at home, they will have 11 days between Thursday's game and their Week 15 Monday Night Football game against the Packers in Green Bay.

