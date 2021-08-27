Five players to watch vs. Broncos

The Rams wrap up their preseason schedule traveling to Denver, Colorado to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, with kickoff scheduled for 6:05 p.m. pacific time on ABC-7.
Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:
Reed turned in a strong performance against the Raiders in Week 2 – one interception, plus four total tackles that tied with outside linebacker Chris Garrett and safety Jake Gervase for most among Rams defensive players. Week 3 presents his best opportunity yet with the chance to go up against Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, both of whom Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said will play on Saturday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay after last week's game said it wasn't planned to play Perkins the entire game, but the flow of the game dictated different opportunities like responding to throwing an interception. After that resilient performance and Devlin Hodges getting waived Monday, he's now the lone signal-caller behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford. And with Wolford dressing but the Rams planning on not playing him, Perkins is slated to run the show again this weekend.
Part of a deep defensive back group on this year's 90- (now 80-)man offseason roster, Harris also snagged an interception against the Raiders last week and also faces big opportunity this weekend. Besides Bridgewater – named Denver's started this week – and Lock seeing action, it's possible Harris will get the chance to rep against the Broncos' projected top three receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton – Sutton is expected to return to game action on Saturday – and K.J. Hamler. Jeudy and Hamler played in each of the Broncos' first two preseason games.
While Perkins peppered rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell with a team-high 13 targets last week, Koski saw plenty of looks too – his 10 targets were second to Atwell, he matched Atwell for most catches with eight and posted a team-best 61 receiving yards.
Echoing an overarching theme that has developed, Garrett also gets the chance to build on a strong Week 2 performance – four total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, one forced fumble, one pass breakup – against a Broncos offense that is expected to play more of its key contributors than the Raiders offense in Week 2.