Five players to watch vs. Broncos

Part of a deep defensive back group on this year's 90- (now 80-)man offseason roster, Harris also snagged an interception against the Raiders last week and also faces big opportunity this weekend. Besides Bridgewater – named Denver's started this week – and Lock seeing action, it's possible Harris will get the chance to rep against the Broncos' projected top three receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton – Sutton is expected to return to game action on Saturday – and K.J. Hamler. Jeudy and Hamler played in each of the Broncos' first two preseason games.