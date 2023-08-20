Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 2 loss to Raiders: Jake Hummel pick-six, Stetson Bennett starts, and more

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Although the Rams fell to the Raiders 34-17 Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, there were still plenty of noteworthy observations between quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back John Johnson III starting, rookie tight end Davis Allen seeing his first NFL action and more.
Here are five takeaways from the contest:
1) Bennett gets the start at quarterback.
After last week's performance against the Chargers, Bennett got the start against the Raiders.
Similar to the Chargers game, it took some time for Bennett to settle in, but once he did, he went 5 for 6 passing on the Rams' first scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Tanner Brown. Bennett started 7 of 11 passing before his 12th pass attempt was intercepted and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
He exited the game and was replaced by Brett Rypien with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, finishing 15 of 24 passing for 142 yards with an interception and a 4-yard rushing touchdown overall. The rushing touchdown came at the end of a bounce-back, 75-yard drive that went 11 plays.
2) Davis Allen sees first preseason action.
Having missed all of training camp in Irvine with a hamstring injury and returned to practice this week, Allen saw the field Saturday and started for his action of the preseason. He finished with eight catches for 53 yards, with his first reception of the night going for a gain of 15.
3) Defense gets in on the scoring.
Linebacker Jake Hummel intercepted a Brian Hoyer pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to tie the game 10-10.
4) Rams defense get a series against multiple Raiders offensive starters.
Las Vegas started Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and wide receiver Davante Adams also saw a couple snaps on the opening drive before the Raiders reverted to a lineup that consisted mostly of their reserves.
That nine-play, 68-yard drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Raiders running back Brandon Bolden.
5) Johnson starts.
After gradually being ramped up and not seeing any action in the preseason opener against the Chargers, Johnson got the start alongside Russ Yeast at safety and finished with four total tackles.