Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 2 loss to Raiders: Jake Hummel pick-six, Stetson Bennett starts, and more

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Although the Rams fell to the Raiders 34-17 Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, there were still plenty of noteworthy observations between quarterback ﻿Stetson Bennett﻿ and defensive back ﻿John Johnson III﻿ starting, rookie tight end ﻿Davis Allen﻿ seeing his first NFL action and more.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1) Bennett gets the start at quarterback.

After last week's performance against the Chargers, Bennett got the start against the Raiders.

Similar to the Chargers game, it took some time for Bennett to settle in, but once he did, he went 5 for 6 passing on the Rams' first scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker ﻿Tanner Brown﻿. Bennett started 7 of 11 passing before his 12th pass attempt was intercepted and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.