Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five takeaways from Rams' 34-17 Preseason Week 2 loss to Raiders: Jake Hummel pick-six, Stetson Bennett starts, and more

Aug 19, 2023 at 09:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Although the Rams fell to the Raiders 34-17 Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, there were still plenty of noteworthy observations between quarterback ﻿Stetson Bennett﻿ and defensive back ﻿John Johnson III﻿ starting, rookie tight end ﻿Davis Allen﻿ seeing his first NFL action and more.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1) Bennett gets the start at quarterback.

After last week's performance against the Chargers, Bennett got the start against the Raiders.

Similar to the Chargers game, it took some time for Bennett to settle in, but once he did, he went 5 for 6 passing on the Rams' first scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker ﻿Tanner Brown﻿. Bennett started 7 of 11 passing before his 12th pass attempt was intercepted and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

He exited the game and was replaced by ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, finishing 15 of 24 passing for 142 yards with an interception and a 4-yard rushing touchdown overall. The rushing touchdown came at the end of a bounce-back, 75-yard drive that went 11 plays.

2) Davis Allen sees first preseason action.

Having missed all of training camp in Irvine with a hamstring injury and returned to practice this week, Allen saw the field Saturday and started for his action of the preseason. He finished with eight catches for 53 yards, with his first reception of the night going for a gain of 15.

3) Defense gets in on the scoring.

Linebacker ﻿Jake Hummel﻿ intercepted a Brian Hoyer pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to tie the game 10-10.

4) Rams defense get a series against multiple Raiders offensive starters.

Las Vegas started Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and wide receiver Davante Adams also saw a couple snaps on the opening drive before the Raiders reverted to a lineup that consisted mostly of their reserves.

That nine-play, 68-yard drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Raiders running back Brandon Bolden.

5) Johnson starts.

After gradually being ramped up and not seeing any action in the preseason opener against the Chargers, Johnson got the start alongside Russ Yeast at safety and finished with four total tackles.

Related Content

news

'It felt good to let my frustration go a little bit': Performance against Raiders encouraging for TE Davis Allen after dealing with hamstring injury

After missing time due to a hamstring injury, Rams rookie tight end Davis Allen was happy to make the most of his preseason debut Saturday night against the Raiders. 
news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Raiders, Preseason Week 2

Here are five players fans should be keeping an eye on when the Rams host the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald make most of joint practices with Raiders

As established Rams starters who will not be playing in the preseason, joint practices present the closest thing to game-like reps that quarterback Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald get in the preseason.
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders: Aaron Donald in action, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua making plays, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' second and final joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders: Tre Tomlinson tested at outside CB, Tutu Atwell making plays, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. 
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 3rd Year Players

Which Los Angeles Rams players are primed to take the biggest leap from Year 2 to Year 3? J.B. Long highlights the 2021 Draft Class, a group the team will be counting on to help exceed expectations this season.
news

First Look: Busy Preseason Week 2 concludes with Rams hosting Raiders at SoFi Stadium

Previewing Saturday's Week 2 preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Raiders, Preseason Week 2

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Monday press conferences as the team prepares for joint practices and Saturday's preseason game with the Raiders.
news

Tre Tomlinson makes most of reps at outside cornerback in preseason opener vs. Chargers

Rookie defensive back Tre Tomlinson held his own when targeted twice in the first half of last Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's Aug. 13 press conference: Cooper Kupp injury update, possibility of adding veteran IDL or OLB, final thoughts on preseason opener vs. Chargers

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on wide receiver Cooper Kupp's status heading into this week's joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders, final thoughts on Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers, and the team potentially adding a veteran interior defensive lineman or outside linebacker.  
news

Stetson Bennett sees some good and some room for improvement in first NFL action

Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts to his performance in Saturday night's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
Advertising