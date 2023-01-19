Over four seasons, Nick Scott went from special teams contributor to reliable playmaker in Rams' secondary | Free Agent Spotlight

Now, Scott is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So what are the options for Scott and the Rams?

Los Angeles could opt to re-sign Scott, whose durability was evident playing in 64 of 66 possible regular season games over his first four NFL seasons. His experience and familiarity in the system, not to mention that playmaking – see four interceptions and seven pass breakups over his previous two seasons – would benefit the secondary.