From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Michael Brockers met with the media Tuesday to share their takeaways and impressions from the first practice in pads at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I told him the first time we were on the Zoom call, he had me fired up, ready to go. I wanted to put my helmet on, on the Zoom call, because he had me so fired up." – Brockers

Add Brockers the chorus of defensive players who resonate with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's energetic approach.

While Staley carries that mindset, Brockers said he is also a "perfectionist" who "wants it to look the way he wants it to look, but at the same time, you know it comes out all out of love and he just wants us to perform and be the best players we can be."

Asked about experiencing Staley's defense in-person and in pads instead of over Zoom like they had done for so long, Brockers said "it was very well put together."

"Definitely at this point in time, early on, to see the secondary as on point as they are is definitely a good sight." – Brockers