10 Observations from the Rams' first 2020 training camp practice in pads

2) At outside linebacker, Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam handled first team duties. Like Lewis, both players looked the part physically, especially Floyd and his 6-5, 240-pound frame. Of course, Ebukam at 6-3 and 245 deserves credit too, given how hard he was working this offseason with the opportunity in front of him.

3) This hasn't been the first time rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson's route-running and separation skills have been touted, but if a reminder is needed, both were on full display at Tuesday's practice. He hauled in a deep touchdown pass from quarterback John Wolford during 11-on-11 work, and had a nice over-the-shoulder catch for a score during 1-on-1 drills against cornerback Adonis Alexander.

4) Second-year safety Taylor Rapp's non-participation – which Rams head coach Sean McVay attributed to "a little knee" issue – created ample opportunities for rookies Jordan Fuller and Terrell Burgess to show what they could do, and they delivered. During 11-on-11 drills, they each had an interception.

5) On that note about the safeties, there were other defensive backs who made plays too. Cornerback Darious Williams' interception of quarterback John Wolford came after Burgess' pick, giving the defense interceptions on back-to-back plays. Cornerback Dont'e Deayon also had a nice pass breakup in coverage against Robert Woods.

6) The running backs rotated often, though this was to be expected based on what McVay has told reporters about the committee approach to the position as well as what running backs coach Thomas Brown told me earlier this month about how he planned to approach training camp reps.

7) The team drills also provided a look at the kicking competition. CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu and XFL product Austin MacGinnis each drilled a 42-yard field goal during that stretch.

8) It was great to see inside linebacker Micah Kiser full-go after last year's setback with the preseason pectoral injury that forced him to miss the rest of the year. "I know we have high regard for Micah Kiser in our building," defensive coordinator Brandon Staley told reporters in May, and that was reflected Tuesday with Kiser getting reps with the first-team defense alongside Travin Howard.