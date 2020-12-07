From the Podium: Rams react to 38-28 Week 13 win over Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, cornerback Troy Hill, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Robert Woods each held video conferences with the media to discuss the team's 38-28 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Offensively was really pleased with Jared today. He did exactly what we expected him to do, took great care of the football, distributed, got a lot of guys involved." – McVay