From the Podium: Rams react to 38-28 Week 13 win over Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, cornerback Troy Hill, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Robert Woods each held video conferences with the media to discuss the team's 38-28 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Offensively was really pleased with Jared today. He did exactly what we expected him to do, took great care of the football, distributed, got a lot of guys involved." – McVay
- McVay said after last week's game against the 49ers that Goff needed to take better care of the football, and Goff responded with his 25th 350-yard passing performance of his career and a turnover-free effort.
- McVay was especially pleased with how Goff managed the game and made plays against a Cardinals defense they knew was "really aggressive" and "brought a lot of pressures."
"It was expected, you know? It's just kind of what I do, kind of what the team expects me to do – score points." – Akers
- Akers notched his third-straight game with a touchdown when he drove nine yards into the endzone early in the second quarter.
- Akers said that play was all mindset: "If you don't got the mindset to be a dog, then the dog plays won't come to you."
"It felt good. Two-for-two, so I'm excited. Thank God for it and just keep on going." – Hill
- Speaking of touchdown streaks, Hill recorded his second-straight game with a defensive score when he intercepted a Kyler Murray pass and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
- On the play, Hill said he was just working his technique the entire time. Once he saw Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella break out on his route and Murray look his way, "he just went for it."
"I responded exactly how I expected to." – Goff
- Asked about his response to the aforementioned adversity from Week 12, Goff indicated it was no different than any other time he's dealt with challenges in his football career.
- Goff completed 37 of 47 pass attempts for 351 yards and one touchdown, also rushing for a score in the win.
"Overall, we held strong, found ways to make big plays when we needed it, and we found a way to win the game." – Donald
- After giving up a 59-yard touchdown pass, the Rams defense adjusted and responded with several momentum-changing plays.
- Besides Hill's pick-six, the Rams tallied, two sacks, four QB hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
"I think it's super big for really everybody getting the ball." – Woods
- While Akers and Henderson powered the Rams' backfield to 119 rushing yards, they were also effective in the passing game: Akers had a 22-yard reception, while Henderson added a 19-yard catch.
- Woods said when opposing defenses play back deep to take away the crossing routes run by the Rams receivers, they have confidence in the running backs making plays underneath that coverage. "When you give our running backs a whole lot of space, they make guys miss and take what you give them," he said.