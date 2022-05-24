From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held press conferences with local media on Monday, discussing the start of organized team activities, working with new addition Allen Robinson II and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"These are two guys that have certainly earned the right to have a very clear thought process and innate understanding of everything that goes into some of the little nuances that can exist between their communication both verbally and visually." – McVay