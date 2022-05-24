From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held press conferences with local media on Monday, discussing the start of organized team activities, working with new addition Allen Robinson II and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"These are two guys that have certainly earned the right to have a very clear thought process and innate understanding of everything that goes into some of the little nuances that can exist between their communication both verbally and visually." – McVay
- Communication "is that the foundation of everything we do," McVay said. Therefore, it's important that they're willing to listen to players give input like they give input to them – which they regularly do when it comes to getting feedback from Stafford and Kupp.
- "I think I'd be silly not to listen to those guys, and I think all of our coaches feel that way."
"I think you just gain an appreciation when you're around him for his desire to learn the game, continue to get better." – Stafford
- Stafford was already familiar with Robinson from their NFC North days with the Lions and Bears, respectively, but now has a greater appreciation from what drives Robinson.
- "I think a lot of people in his position could feel pretty comfortable with what he's achieved in his career, but his inner fire is really evident when you get to work with him, which is fun," Stafford said.
"The thing I appreciate is, no matter how crazy the idea is, you can go in and write up on Sean's wall, and he'll tell you, 'It's a stupid idea.' But he also wants to work through things if he sees something in there that he likes." – Kupp
- Along the lines of that aforementioned collaboration, Kupp appreciates McVay's honest, as well as his willingness to implement those ideas if it fits the team's identity and accentuates the strengths of the players on the team.
- "I appreciate Sean being willing to hear us out on all that stuff," Kupp said.