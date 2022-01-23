Game Recap: Matt Gay's game-winning field goal lifts Rams to 30-27 win over Bucs, sending them to NFC Championship 

The Bucs added a 31-yard field goal by Succop late in the third quarter to make it 27-6. A fumble by Kupp on the ensuing possession gave the ball back to Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles 30, and, with a 4th-and-9 conversion keeping the drive alive, Tampa Bay cut further into the L.A. lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Fournette late in the third quarter.

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller recovered his own forced fumble on a strip-sack of Brady, giving the Rams the ball at the Bucs 25 early in the third quarter.

However, after the Rams took over, the first snap went over Stafford's head and was recovered by the Buccaneers and returned five yards to the Rams 45-yard line.The Buccaneers went for it on 4th and 14 from the Rams 36, but were unable to convert, resulting in a turnover on downs giving the ball back to the Rams.

The Rams had a chance to increase their lead to 30-13 on the ensuing possession, but Gay's 47-yard field goal missed short, keeping it a two-possession game with 6:36 remaining.

The Bucs reached the Rams 31 after the change of possession following the missed field goal, but gave the ball back to the Rams after failing to convert on 4th and 9 from there.

Brady connected with Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 3:20 left, cutting the Rams' lead to 27-20. On the ensuing possession, the Bucs recovered a fumble by Akers at the Rams' 30.

Fournette's 9-yard touchdown run tied the game 27-27, but still left plenty of time for the Rams to get the win with 46 seconds remaining. All Stafford needed was two completions totaling 64 yards to Kupp to put the Rams and Gay in position to win.