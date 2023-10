Game Recap: Rams fall to Steelers 24-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-4) fell to the Steelers 24-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

A 51-yard missed field goal by Rams kicker Brett Maher gave the Steelers (4-2) the ball back late in the third quarter with the Rams leading 17-10. On the possession following that miss, the Steelers tied the game 17-17 on a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Jaylen Warren with 13:49 remaining.

Six minutes later, Pittsburgh regained the lead 24-17 via a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Najee Harris with 7:20 remaining, in what would be the go-ahead touchdown.

Los Angeles had to get a stop on 4th and 1 from its own 39 to get the ball back, but Pittsburgh converted. L.A. had no timeouts remaining at that point – the 2-minute warning – so Pittsburgh was able to drain the remaining clock to come away with the victory.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua had eight catches for 154 yards, finishing nine yards shy of tying his single-game career high, in the loss. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had 18 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1 catch for 31 yards) accounted for the Rams' other touchdown.

The Rams had the chance to take the first lead late in the first quarter, but Maher's 53-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright, keeping the game scoreless with 3:35 left in first quarter. The game was still scoreless by the end of the first quarter.

The Steelers got on the board first with a 53-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell at the beginning of the second quarter. The Rams added a 41-yard field goal by Maher to tie the game 3-3 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.