Game Recap: Rams fall to Steelers 24-17

Oct 22, 2023 at 04:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-4) fell to the Steelers 24-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

A 51-yard missed field goal by Rams kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ gave the Steelers (4-2) the ball back late in the third quarter with the Rams leading 17-10. On the possession following that miss, the Steelers tied the game 17-17 on a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Jaylen Warren with 13:49 remaining.

Six minutes later, Pittsburgh regained the lead 24-17 via a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Najee Harris with 7:20 remaining, in what would be the go-ahead touchdown.

Los Angeles had to get a stop on 4th and 1 from its own 39 to get the ball back, but Pittsburgh converted. L.A. had no timeouts remaining at that point – the 2-minute warning – so Pittsburgh was able to drain the remaining clock to come away with the victory.

Wide receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ had eight catches for 154 yards, finishing nine yards shy of tying his single-game career high, in the loss. Running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ had 18 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ (1 catch for 31 yards) accounted for the Rams' other touchdown.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Verizon:

The Rams had the chance to take the first lead late in the first quarter, but Maher's 53-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright, keeping the game scoreless with 3:35 left in first quarter. The game was still scoreless by the end of the first quarter.

The Steelers got on the board first with a 53-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell at the beginning of the second quarter. The Rams added a 41-yard field goal by Maher to tie the game 3-3 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Atwell gave the Rams a 9-3 lead just before halftime (ensuing extra point attempt by Maher was missed).

On the first offensive play of the second half, Stafford was intercepted by Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The 24-yard return set up Pittsburgh at the Los Angeles 7-yard line, and Pittsburgh capitalized shortly thereafter with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kenny Pickett. The ensuing extra-point attempt regained the lead for the Steelers 10-9 with 13:19 left in the third quarter.

A highlight-reel, 32-yard grab by Nacua down the Steelers sideline on the following possession helped the Rams reach Pittsburgh territory. Six plays later, Henderson's 1-yard touchdown run and Stafford's completion to Kupp on the ensuing 2-point attempt gave Los Angeles the lead back 17-10 with 8:57 left in the third quarter.

The Rams had a chance to extend their lead to 10 late in the third quarter, but Maher missed a 51-yard field goal attempt wide left. Aided by a 39-yard, catch-and-run play by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the Steelers tied the game 17-17 after that missed field goal with a 13-yard touchdown run by Warren early in the fourth quarter.

Harris' 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter made it 24-17 Steelers. A late fourth-quarter fourth down conversion allow the Steelers the keep the ball away from the Rams and run out the remaining two minutes.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium | Tutu Atwell's touchdown, Michael Hoecht's sacks & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Week 7 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

