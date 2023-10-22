Game Recap: Rams fall to Steelers 24-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-4) fell to the Steelers 24-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

A 51-yard missed field goal by Rams kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ gave the Steelers (4-2) the ball back late in the third quarter with the Rams leading 17-10. On the possession following that miss, the Steelers tied the game 17-17 on a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Jaylen Warren with 13:49 remaining.

Six minutes later, Pittsburgh regained the lead 24-17 via a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Najee Harris with 7:20 remaining, in what would be the go-ahead touchdown.

Los Angeles had to get a stop on 4th and 1 from its own 39 to get the ball back, but Pittsburgh converted. L.A. had no timeouts remaining at that point – the 2-minute warning – so Pittsburgh was able to drain the remaining clock to come away with the victory.

Wide receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ had eight catches for 154 yards, finishing nine yards shy of tying his single-game career high, in the loss. Running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ had 18 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ (1 catch for 31 yards) accounted for the Rams' other touchdown.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Verizon:

The Rams had the chance to take the first lead late in the first quarter, but Maher's 53-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright, keeping the game scoreless with 3:35 left in first quarter. The game was still scoreless by the end of the first quarter.

The Steelers got on the board first with a 53-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell at the beginning of the second quarter. The Rams added a 41-yard field goal by Maher to tie the game 3-3 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.