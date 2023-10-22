Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Myles Gaskin and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Week 7 vs. Steelers

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Larrell Murchison﻿ (knee) are inactive for today's game against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker ﻿Nick Hampton﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Zach Thomas﻿, and offensive lineman ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿.

With Gaskin inactive, the Rams' active running backs against the Steelers are Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OLB Nick Hampton

RB Myles Gaskin

DT Larrell Murchison

OL Zach Thomas

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

CB Darius Rush

T Dylan Cook

NT Breiden Fehoko

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2023 Rams 53-man roster

Take a look through photos of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

0 - OLB Byron Young
1 / 106

0 - OLB Byron Young

0_Byron_Young_16x9
2 / 106
1 - DB Derion Kendrick
3 / 106

1 - DB Derion Kendrick

kendrick-derion-roster-23
4 / 106
2 - DB Russ Yeast
5 / 106

2 - DB Russ Yeast

2_Russ_Yeast_16x9
6 / 106
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
7 / 106

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

2023-roster-gallery-jordan-fuller-4
8 / 106
5 - WR Tutu Atwell
9 / 106

5 - WR Tutu Atwell

atwell-tutu-roster-23
10 / 106
6 - DB Tre Tomlinson
11 / 106

6 - DB Tre Tomlinson

6_Tre_Tomlinson_16x9
12 / 106
8 - K Brett Maher
13 / 106

8 - K Brett Maher

maher-brett-roster-23
14 / 106
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
15 / 106

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

2023-roster-gallery-matthew-stafford-9
16 / 106
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
17 / 106

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

kupp-cooper-roster-16x9
18 / 106
11 - QB Brett Rypien
19 / 106

11 - QB Brett Rypien

Will Navarro
11-Rypien-Brett-16x9
20 / 106
13 - QB Stetson Bennet
21 / 106

13 - QB Stetson Bennet

13_Stetson_Bennett_16x9
22 / 106
14 - DB Cobie Durant
23 / 106

14 - DB Cobie Durant

durant-cobie-roster-23
24 / 106
15 - WR Demarcus Robinson
25 / 106

15 - WR Demarcus Robinson

15-robinson-demarcus
26 / 106
17 - WR Puka Nacua
27 / 106

17 - WR Puka Nacua

2023-roster-gallery-puka-nacua-17
28 / 106
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
29 / 106

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

18_Ben_Skow_16x9
30 / 106
20 - RB Ronnie Rivers
31 / 106

20 - RB Ronnie Rivers

2023-roster-gallery-ronnie-rivers-20
32 / 106
21 - RB Zach Evans
33 / 106

21 - RB Zach Evans

21_Zach_Evans_16x9
34 / 106
23 - RB Kyren Williams
35 / 106

23 - RB Kyren Williams

williams-kyren-roster-23
36 / 106
25 - DB Jason Taylor II
37 / 106

25 - DB Jason Taylor II

25-taylor-jason-roster
38 / 106
31 - OLB Nick Hampton
39 / 106

31 - OLB Nick Hampton

31_Nick_Hampton_16x9
40 / 106
32 - OLB Ochaun Mathis
41 / 106

32 - OLB Ochaun Mathis

mathis-ochaun-roster-16x9
42 / 106
35 - LB Jake Hummel
43 / 106

35 - LB Jake Hummel

35-hummel-jake-roster
44 / 106
37 - DB Quentin Lake
45 / 106

37 - DB Quentin Lake

37_Quentin_Lake_16x9
46 / 106
42 - P Ethan Evans
47 / 106

42 - P Ethan Evans

42_Ethan_Evans_16x9
48 / 106
43 - DB John Johnson III
49 / 106

43 - DB John Johnson III

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
43_John_Johnson_III_16x9
50 / 106
23 - DB Ahkello Witherspoon
51 / 106

23 - DB Ahkello Witherspoon

witherspoon-ahkello-roster-23
52 / 106
47 - LS Alex Ward
53 / 106

47 - LS Alex Ward

43-ward-alex-roster
54 / 106
51 - OLB Zach VanValkenburg
55 / 106

51 - OLB Zach VanValkenburg

51-vanvalkenburg-zach-roster
56 / 106
52 - DT Larrell Murchison
57 / 106

52 - DT Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison_16x9
58 / 106
53 - LB Ernest Jones
59 / 106

53 - LB Ernest Jones

jones-ernest-roster-23
60 / 106
55 - OC Brian Allen
61 / 106

55 - OC Brian Allen

55_Brian_Allen_16x9
62 / 106
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
63 / 106

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

56_Christian_Rozeboom_16x9
64 / 106
57 - OL Zach Thomas
65 / 106

57 - OL Zach Thomas

57-thomas-zach-roster
66 / 106
51 - ILB Troy Reeder
67 / 106

51 - ILB Troy Reeder

59-Reeder-Troy-16x9
68 / 106
65 - OL Coleman Shelton
69 / 106

65 - OL Coleman Shelton

65-shelton-coleman-roster
70 / 106
69 - OL Kevin Dotson
71 / 106

69 - OL Kevin Dotson

2023-roster-gallery-kevin-dotson-69
72 / 106
70 - OL Joe Noteboom
73 / 106

70 - OL Joe Noteboom

70-noteboom-joe-roster
74 / 106
71 - OL Warren McClendon Jr.
75 / 106

71 - OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71-mcclendon-warren-roster
76 / 106
72 - OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
77 / 106

72 - OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

72-anchrum-tremayne-roster
78 / 106
73 - OL Steve Avila
79 / 106

73 - OL Steve Avila

73-avila-steve-roster
80 / 106
77 - OT Alaric Jackson
81 / 106

77 - OT Alaric Jackson

77-jackson-alaric-roister
82 / 106
79 - OL Rob Havenstein
83 / 106

79 - OL Rob Havenstein

79_Rob_Havenstein_16x9
84 / 106
84 - TE Hunter Long
85 / 106

84 - TE Hunter Long

84_Hunter_Long_16x9
86 / 106
87 - TE Davis Allen
87 / 106

87 - TE Davis Allen

87-allen-davis-roster
88 / 106
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
89 / 106

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

88-hopkins-brycen-roster
90 / 106
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
91 / 106

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

higbee-tyler-roster-23
92 / 106
90 - DE Earnest Brown IV
93 / 106

90 - DE Earnest Brown IV

90_Earnest_Brown_16x9
94 / 106
91 - NT Kobie Turner
95 / 106

91 - NT Kobie Turner

91-turner-kobie-roster
96 / 106
92 - DE Jonah Williams
97 / 106

92 - DE Jonah Williams

92_Jonah_Williams_16x9
98 / 106
94 - DE Desjuan Johnson
99 / 106

94 - DE Desjuan Johnson

94-johnson-desjuan-roster
100 / 106
95 - NT Bobby Brown III
101 / 106

95 - NT Bobby Brown III

95-brown-bobby-III-roster
102 / 106
97 - OLB Michael Hoecht
103 / 106

97 - OLB Michael Hoecht

97_Michael_Hoecht_16x9
104 / 106
99 - DT Aaron Donald
105 / 106

99 - DT Aaron Donald

donald-aaron-roster-23
106 / 106
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 24-17 Week 7 loss to Steelers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following the team's 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Steelers 24-17

Back-and-forth contest sees Steelers pull away from Rams in fourth quarter. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Steelers: Eyes on run game and pass protection 

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Rams place Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve.
news

Aaron Donald por un lado y T.J. Watt por el otro: Rams vs. Steelers será un duelo apasionante y largamente esperado en L.A.

Los Ángeles intentará ponerse con marca ganadora a pesar del difícil calendario de juegos al recibir a Pittsburgh por primera vez en 30 años en el sur de California
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Steelers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Injury Report 10/20: Larrell Murchison and Kyren Williams out for Week 7 vs. Steelers; Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Unique opportunity on the line for Rams in Week 7 clash vs. Steelers | Game Preview

Looking ahead to a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers, J.B. Long reflects on the state of the Los Angeles Rams running game, discusses how impressive the rookie class has been through the first third of the season, and explains how important it will be to slow down T.J. Watt and a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Friday notebook: Darrell Henderson Jr. to be elevated and active for Week 7 vs. Steelers; RB rotation will be revealed Sunday

Recapping some of the key topics covered by Rams head coach Sean McVay during his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

'All four of those guys are possibilities': How Rams are approaching RB position in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers

The Rams are sorting out their running back rotation for Week 7 against the Steelers with Kyren Williams ruled out and Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve.
Advertising