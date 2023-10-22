Myles Gaskin and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Week 7 vs. Steelers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Myles Gaskin and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) are inactive for today's game against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr..
With Gaskin inactive, the Rams' active running backs against the Steelers are Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OLB Nick Hampton
RB Myles Gaskin
DT Larrell Murchison
OL Zach Thomas
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
CB Darius Rush
T Dylan Cook
NT Breiden Fehoko
