Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Rams (7-4) fell to the Packers 36-28 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

A 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. pulled the Rams within three of the Packers (9-3) before halftime, but the Packers' 16-point third quarter created too big of a deficit for the Rams to overcome in the second half.

Stafford completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 302 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss, while wide receiver Van Jefferson added three receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also scored his first touchdown as a Ram, finishing with five receptions for 81 yards in addition to the score. Meanwhile, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿'s 96 receiving yards brought him to a new single-season career-high, bringing him to 1,237 on the season.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines chipped in seven total tackles, one sack and one QB hit for the Rams defense.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams reached their own 41 and were forced to punt on their first possession. That ensuing 53-yard punt by punter Johnny Hekker was downed at the Packers 6-yard line. The Packers reached the Rams 38 but were forced to punt thanks to tight coverage by Rams cornerback Darious Williams on Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard deep down the right sideline. Green Bay initially brought out kicker Mason Crosby for a 56-yard field goal attempt before calling a timeout and choosing to punt instead.

However, two plays after the punt, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary's sack-fumble of Stafford at Rams 12-yard line and the ensuing recovery by outside linebacker Preston Smith set up Green Bay at the Los Angeles 7-yard line. Green Bay converted the takeaway into points via a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a 7-0 lead with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

L.A.'s unsuccessful 4th down conversion on 4th and 1 from their own 29 gave Green Bay another chance to add to their lead early, but a third-down sack of Rodgers by defensive lineman Greg Gaines allowed the Rams to hold the Packers to a 45-yard field goal, keeping the deficit at 10 early in the second quarter.