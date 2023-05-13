Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Clemson TE Davis Allen | Pick 175

May 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Clemson tight end Davis Allen, who was chosen in the fifth round, 174th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) The great outdoors

Allen likes to hunt, fish and golf in his free time.

2) A special captain

Allen was the only unanimous team captain voted on by his peers at Clemson.

3) All hands

A reliable pass-catcher for the Tigers, Allen dropped only 3 of his 87 career catchable passes in college and went 16-of-19 on contested catches over the last two seasons.

4) Rare Clemson tight end company

According to his school bio, Allen departed as one of just six tight ends in program history with double-digit career touchdown catches. His 12 touchdown catches matched John McMakin (12 from 1969-71), Dwayne Allen (12 from 2009-11) and Brandon Ford (12 from 2009-12) for second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in Clemson history.

5) Another Senior Bowl product

Allen was one of seven Senior Bowl alums drafted by the Rams this year, tied for most by an NFL team in this year's draft.

