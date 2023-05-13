Get to know Clemson TE Davis Allen | Pick 175

1) The great outdoors

Allen likes to hunt, fish and golf in his free time.

2) A special captain

Allen was the only unanimous team captain voted on by his peers at Clemson.

3) All hands

A reliable pass-catcher for the Tigers, Allen dropped only 3 of his 87 career catchable passes in college and went 16-of-19 on contested catches over the last two seasons.

4) Rare Clemson tight end company

According to his school bio, Allen departed as one of just six tight ends in program history with double-digit career touchdown catches. His 12 touchdown catches matched John McMakin (12 from 1969-71), Dwayne Allen (12 from 2009-11) and Brandon Ford (12 from 2009-12) for second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in Clemson history.

5) Another Senior Bowl product