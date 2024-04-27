 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Getting drafted by Rams gives Brennan Jackson a full-circle homecoming

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – A native of Temecula, Brennan Jackson's return to Southern California to begin his NFL career with the Rams was a full-circle moment in multiple ways.

He's already familiar with SoFi Stadium – even using Aaron Donald's locker in the Rams locker room – when Washington State played Fresno State in the LA Bowl in 2022. He also went to school an hour and a half away from the stadium, too.

Now, those friends and family will get the chance to watch him play professionally.

"Just to know that I'm back here, I'm back home and now I get play in front of people who have been watching me play for years and years and years is just an incredible feeling," Jackson said.

Jackson had a pretty good idea joining the Rams was a possibility based on how the pre-draft process unfolded.

He had a couple meetings with the team during the Senior Bowl, as well as the week of the NFL Scouting Combine. This past week, he had a phone call with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio.

"It was good constant communication throughout the process," Jackson said. "But on draft day, you just never know."

One of the traits that likely appealed to the Rams was Jackson's relentless motor. Jackson said effort and energy is the one thing a player can control on the field, and he's never going to let that be a factor that goes against him.

When on the phone with Coniglio, that was one of the points Conigilio emphasized, in terms of just being himself as he headed out to Los Angeles to start his career with the Rams.

"The biggest thing is staying who I am in terms of being relentless and an energy monster and being physical on the field, because that can never change," Jackson said. "And then also just realizing this is going to be a whole new playbook, being a sponge with knowledge, and getting on special teams, be somehow that craves to be on the field to make big impact plays happen. There's no better way than special teams early on, because those are game-changing plays. So bringing that same relentless motor and energy to all phases of the game is gonna help me stay here for a long time."

While the moment is one to celebrate, Jackson kept his draft party small by design because he "didn't want people to think, 'oh, we made it'" by getting drafted.

They will get plenty of chances to see him play. They will also see him working out first thing tomorrow morning.

"They're so ecstatic, but they also know that, for me, I'm like, 'Hey, tomorrow, we're getting up early and going to the gym, because it's not over yet," Jackson said. "This is not, 'We've made it.' Let's keep going."

Related Content

news

Joshua Karty excited about opportunity with Rams

New Rams kicker Joshua Karty reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennen Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

Kamren Kinchens reunites with high school teammate Tutu Atwell on Rams

Getting drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft meant the chance to begin his NFL career with a former high school teammate for defensive back Kamren Kinchens.
news

Blake Corum: Getting drafted by Rams a 'full circle' moment

New Rams running back Blake Corum reacts to being selected 83rd overall by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising