Give Me 5: The top five plays by the Rams secondary from the season's second half

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
Here are the top five plays from the Los Angeles secondary.
No. 5
Cornerback Aqib Talib had a hand in the first of four takeaways for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 17.
The veteran scooped up fullback Kyle Juszczyk's opening-drive fumble and returned it 47 yards into 49ers' territory — putting the Rams in prime position to put points on the board early in the regular-season finale.
No. 4
Second-year safety John Johnson faced yet another top tight end in Week 15 against the Eagles in Zach Ertz.
While Ertz and company came away with the win, Johnson won an impressive one-on-one battle with the tight end in the Rams' end zone early in the second quarter, getting a hand under the ball and popping it from Ertz's hands with his back turned, successfully preventing a score.
No. 3
Talib's first interception as a Ram came against the Eagles and at just the right moment.
Down 30-13 to start the fourth quarter and just under 15 minutes from a second-straight loss on Sunday Night Football, Talib did his part to turn things around, picking off quarterback Nick Foles as his offense was knocking in search of a nail in the coffin.
Talib returned the pick 30 yards the other way, setting up a drive that led to a field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein.
No. 2
In perhaps one of the Rams' top defensive performances of the year — despite allowing 51 points to the Chiefs in Week 11 — cornerback Marcus Peters made a huge play against his former team.
Peters thwarted the first of two late-game chances for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to mount a game-winning drive on Monday Night Football when Mahomes launched a pass down field under pressure and misfired into the hands of Peters.
The interception was one of five takeaways by the Los Angeles defense in the game.
No. 1
The secondary's top play of the season came in the NFC Championship game via a seated John Johnson.
The overtime pick that will be remembered for years to come in Los Angeles was a result of outside linebacker Dante Fowler's timely quarterback hit on Drew Brees, and Johnson's coordination tracking the lopsided pass into his hands as he fell to the ground.
Johnson caught the ball and from there the Rams took over on offense, moved into Zuerlein's range, and advanced to Super Bowl LIII.