Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Give me 5

Presented by

Give Me 5: Top 5 Jared Goff Throws of 2018

Nov 30, 2018 at 08:02 PM
Simmons_Myles_headshot
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

As the Rams exit their bye week, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the first half of the NFL season.

Here are the top five throws from quarterback Jared Goff.

No. 5

Goff connected with wide receiver Robert Woods midway through the third quarter on a throw to the left side on 2nd-and-19. The throw and catch was significant because it kept the Rams on track to score a touchdown to extend their lead over the Packers.

No. 4

Late in the first half of the game against the Vikings — Goff's best performance of the season — the QB fired a deep strike to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to extend Los Angeles' lead on Thursday Night Football.

No. 3

Though the Rams didn't win their game against the Saints, Goff still fired off one of his better passes of the season to hit Cooks in stride down the left side.

No. 2

Another one from Goff's career day against the Vikings — Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp perfectly executed head coach Sean McVay's scheme in the second quarter with a 70-yard touchdown pass down the right seam.

No. 1

Goff's best throw of the season came on an off-schedule play, with the quarterback hitting Kupp in the back of the end zone for a very improbable touchdown pass.

Related Content

news

Give Me 5: Jared Goff's top plays from the season's second half

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the regular season's second half and the postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Aaron Donald's top five plays from the season's second half

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Todd Gurley's top plays from the season's second half

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the regular season's second half and the postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Robert Woods' top plays from the second half of the season

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Cory Littleton's top plays of the season

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from both the regular season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: The top five plays by the Rams secondary from the season's second half

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Brandin Cooks top plays of the season's second half 

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Dante Fowler Jr.'s top plays from the second half of the season

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: C.J. Anderson's top plays with the Rams

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Top 5 Special Teams plays from the second half of the season

As the Rams enter the offseason, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the second half of the NFL season and postseason.
news

Give Me 5: Top 5 Brandin Cooks Plays of 2018 

Check out WR Brandin Cooks top plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2018 NFL season. 
Advertising