Give Me 5: Top 5 Jared Goff Throws of 2018

As the Rams exit their bye week, it's time to check out some of the team's top plays from the first half of the NFL season.
Here are the top five throws from quarterback Jared Goff.
No. 5
Goff connected with wide receiver Robert Woods midway through the third quarter on a throw to the left side on 2nd-and-19. The throw and catch was significant because it kept the Rams on track to score a touchdown to extend their lead over the Packers.
No. 4
Late in the first half of the game against the Vikings — Goff's best performance of the season — the QB fired a deep strike to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to extend Los Angeles' lead on Thursday Night Football.
No. 3
Though the Rams didn't win their game against the Saints, Goff still fired off one of his better passes of the season to hit Cooks in stride down the left side.
No. 2
Another one from Goff's career day against the Vikings — Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp perfectly executed head coach Sean McVay's scheme in the second quarter with a 70-yard touchdown pass down the right seam.
No. 1
Goff's best throw of the season came on an off-schedule play, with the quarterback hitting Kupp in the back of the end zone for a very improbable touchdown pass.