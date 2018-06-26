Goff: Talib and Peters 'Raise the Level of Competition' for Offense

And while the first-team offense didn't go up against the first-team defense too often, Goff said whenever he did find himself competing against the cornerbacks, "they gave us fits." But he was thankful for the increased competition, because it forced him to eliminate small errors and work on his accuracy.

Talib and Peters' presence has also been an advantage for the wide receivers group. By working against two of the best, receivers like Brandin Cooks believe the group will be able to play even better once the regular season hits.

"It's a dream to be honest to be able to go against guys like that in practice," Cooks said. "As a receiver, that builds my confidence, so come game time, I've [gone] against two of the best corners arguably playing in this game right now every single day."

Though like Cooks, Goff is happy to be practicing against Talib and Peters, he was admittedly thankful that he won't be up against them when it matters most.