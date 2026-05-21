Matthew Stafford signs contract extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a contract extension with the Rams.

Stafford's league-leading 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns – against just eight interceptions – led to the first-ever NFL MVP Award of his 17-year career last season. In addition to that achievement, he also moved to sixth all-time in career-passing yards (64,516) and career completions (5,562), seventh all-time in career passing touchdowns (423) and set the single season-franchise record for passing touchdowns. His 46 passing touchdowns marked a career-high.

He also became the third player in NFL history with multiple touchdown passes in 15 games in a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Dan Marino, set a record for most consecutive touchdowns thrown without an interception in NFL history (28), and became the third player in NFL history with at least 45 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season (joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers).