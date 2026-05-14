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Rams release official 2026 schedule 

May 14, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2026 schedule has arrived, carrying a significant primetime flavor with it – especially at home.

After kicking off the season facing the 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever Australia game, the Rams will host the New York Giants in their first year under head coach John Harbaugh on Monday Night Football for their home opener in Week 2. The primetime trend continues with a Week 3 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Broncos in Denver, a Week 5 Monday Night Football clash with Josh Allen and the Bills at SoFi Stadium, the previously-announced Thanksgiving Eve home game against the Packers on Netflix in Week 12, hosting the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, then a Christmas night game against the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 16.

All told, an L.A. team that:

  • Was one win away from its third Super Bowl appearance in nine years under head coach Sean McVay
  • Is led by the reigning MVP in quarterback Matthew Stafford
  • Added an All-Pro cornerback to its secondary in Trent McDuffie while retaining key pieces to their defense like inside linebacker Nate Landman and safeties Kam Curl and Quentin lake
  • Is viewed as having the most complete roster for the 2026 NFL season

Is currently scheduled for seven primetime games, with four of them at home. The Rams' schedule also features seven teams who qualified for the playoffs in 2025.

Interested in attending a game at SoFi Stadium this season? From season tickets to premium experiences, there are a few ways you can experience the Rams House:

  • Single Game Tickets – A limited number of individual game tickets are on sale for each matchup to the general public (links below).
  • Suites – Create a luxury experience for a specific game, including our field level suites, by placing a refundable suite rental deposit TODAY to lock in your preferred game, location and amenities before the general public on-sale in the coming days.
  • Group Tickets – Bring a group of 10 or more people out to a game and receive discounted tickets, group seating and special experiences – including on-field ones such as waving the flag during the National Anthem pregame and dance performances – based on the size of your group. Place a refundable deposit today to be first in line for your preferred game.
  • Season Tickets – Be there for the excitement all season with special Member pricesPlus, receive exclusive benefits including postseason rights, special events and an annual Member gift!

Here is the Rams' 2026 preseason and regular season schedule.

Preseason (all kickoff times pacific time; games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KCBS with radio broadcasts on ESPN LA 710 AM and Tu Liga 1330 AM)

  • Week 1, Aug. 15: at Kansas City Chiefs | 1 p.m.
  • Week 2, Aug. 22: New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, Aug. 27: at Los Angeles Chargers | 7 p.m.

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time; games will also air on radio on 93.1 JACK FM, in addition to ESPN LA 710 AM and Tu Liga 1330 AM)

  • Week 1, Sept. 10: San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne) | 5:35 p.m. | Netflix
  • Week 2, Sept. 21: New York Giants (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN & ABC – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, Sept. 27: at Denver Broncos | 5:20 p.m. | NBC
  • Week 4, Oct. 4: at Philadelphia Eagles | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 5, Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 6, Oct. 18: Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 7, Oct. 25: at Las Vegas Raiders | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 8, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Chargers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 9, Nov. 8: at Washington Commanders | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 10, Nov. 15: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | CBS
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12, Nov. 25: Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve) | 5:00 p.m. | Netflix – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 13, Dec. 3: Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 14, Dec. 13: at San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 15, Dec. 20: Dallas Cowboys | 1:25 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 16, Dec. 25: at Seattle Seahawks (Friday) | 5:15 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 17, TBD: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | TBD | TBD
  • Week 18, TBD: Seattle Seahawks | TBD | TBD – TICKETS | SUITES

Related Links

STADIUM PHOTOS: Where the Rams will play in 2026 | Schedule Release

With the 2026 NFL Schedule officially set, take a look at where the Los Angeles Rams will play each week of the upcoming season.

Preseason Week 1: Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Preseason Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium

Nick Tomoyasu/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Preseason Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground
4 / 20

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants at SoFi Stadium
5 / 20

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants at SoFi Stadium

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High
6 / 20

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High

Bart Young/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 4: Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
7 / 20

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium
8 / 20

Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium
9 / 20

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Nick Tomoyasu/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Week 7: Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium
10 / 20

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium
11 / 20

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Bryce Todd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Week 9: Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium
12 / 20

Week 9: Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium

Nick Wass/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 10: Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
13 / 20

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Week 12: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium
14 / 20

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
15 / 20

Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium

Zuly Garcia/ LA Rams
Week 14: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium
16 / 20

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium

Jeff Chiu/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 15: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cowboys at SoFi Stadium
17 / 20

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field
18 / 20

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field

Ben VanHouten/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 17: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium
19 / 20

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 18: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium
20 / 20

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium

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This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change.

Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

You can review the current procedures here: https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

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