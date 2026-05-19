'More than an athlete': Byron Young graduates from University of Tennessee

Young also told UT Athletics that not only was it important to him to return to finish his degree, but it was "mandatory" – even after achieving his dream of reaching the NFL.

The reason why, he explained further, ties back to an early chapter of his journey.

A non-qualifier academically coming out of high school, Young admitted he "basically took education for granted" during that time. After high school, he moved from his native Carvers Bay, South Carolina to the Columbus, Georgia area, where he worked as an assistant manager at Dollar General for about a year and a half before successfully trying out for junior college program Georgia Military College (GMC).

Once he got to GMC, and had another shot at college, he took his education seriously. Young said he always kept above a 3.0 GPA while he was at the school. He then landed at Tennessee in 2021 despite not receiving any Power Five scholarship offers until late fall 2020, with that academic motivation carrying over to Knoxville as well as a communication studies major.

It's always been important to Young to show that he's more than an athlete – more than just the numbers he produces on the field. To that end, it made Sunday's experience that much more meaningful to him.

If you had a mission you felt that personal about, it would be mandatory for you, too.