From the Podium: Greg Gaines, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Justin Hollins, Van Jefferson and A'Shawn Robinson talk start of Training Camp 2022

"You talk to anyone their rookie year and then you talk to them five years down the road, it's gonna just be way different, just because the game as you get older, it kind of slows down a little bit, you get a little bit more a little more appreciation for the details." – Havenstein

When it comes to how his approach to training camp has changed since entering the league in 2015, Havenstein indicated that experience gained over time allows a player to focus on the details more.

"I'm not worried about the playbook right now, learning calls, things like that. I know all that stuff," Havenstein said. "I've been in the same system for five years now. That stuff, I've already got banked. I can work on the actual little details (such as) what the defense is presenting us and things like that."