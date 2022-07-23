From the Podium: Greg Gaines, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Justin Hollins, Van Jefferson and A'Shawn Robinson talk start of Training Camp 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Rams players have arrived for training camp, with defensive lineman Greg Gaines, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, linebacker Justin Hollins, wide receiver Van Jefferson and center Brian Allen each meeting with local media Saturday morning.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think (Michael Hoecht) is gonna be a good ballplayer for us this year." – Gaines
- Asked which of his younger teammates is poised to potentially take a big step forward this year, Gaines mentioned 2020 undrafted free agent signee Michael Hoecht.
- Gaines said Hoecht trains and works hard, is "super athletic" and also does "a lot of our special teams stuff, which is incredible considering he's 285 pounds."
"You talk to anyone their rookie year and then you talk to them five years down the road, it's gonna just be way different, just because the game as you get older, it kind of slows down a little bit, you get a little bit more a little more appreciation for the details." – Havenstein
- When it comes to how his approach to training camp has changed since entering the league in 2015, Havenstein indicated that experience gained over time allows a player to focus on the details more.
- "I'm not worried about the playbook right now, learning calls, things like that. I know all that stuff," Havenstein said. "I've been in the same system for five years now. That stuff, I've already got banked. I can work on the actual little details (such as) what the defense is presenting us and things like that."
"That's another challenge for me. I've got to humble myself every day and keep kind of taking that approach like I am a rookie." – Allen
- Even after receiving a second NFL contract, Allen remains hungry to continue proving himself.
- "Anybody can do do something once and get lucky. I want to keep stacking blocks and just keep getting better," Allen said.
"Even if we just won, everyone wants another one. It's football heaven. We want to stay in football heaven, you know?" – Hollins
- There's no complacency for the Rams heading into the 2022 season based on last year's success.
- Besides being motivated to help the team repeat as Super Bowl champions, Hollins said he personally wants to be a better pass-rusher this year, with a goal of hitting double-digit sacks.
"Just a fresh start. Just reset your mind and just know that was last season, this is a new season." – Jefferson
- Last season's success has no influence on the outcome of the 2022 season, which is why Jefferson and other Rams players are preaching resetting and turning the page.
- "It's a new season, new teams you're playing, so you've got to bring your best every day," Jefferson said.
"It was just wanting to be the best version of myself whenever the time came upon it." – Robinson
- Robinson became a key component of the Rams' defense late last season, especially when it came to stopping the run. He said it was his best year as a pro.
- Robinson said he's working towards that same consistency this year and every year moving forward.