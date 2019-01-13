Gurley, Anderson run Rams to NFC Championship Game

Gurley had 115 yards on 16 carries — including a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter that was his longest TD of the season. And Anderson put down 123 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

"Todd is obviously what Todd is — in my opinion, the best back in the league — and can do so many things," quarterback Jared Goff said. "Then C.J. comes in and knows his role and knows what we need him to do and protects and does all that stuff right. It's just been a really good combo."

"It was just fun — big boys played really great up front," Anderson said. "Me and Todd just tried to pick the right spots and like I said when Todd wants to rest we are just trying to not miss a beat."