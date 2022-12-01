Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Member Coretta Harris on becoming a Rams fan and her appreciation for Inglewood

Hilton Los Angeles Airport features 24/7 dining in both the Bistro and room service, perfect for visitors on any time zone.

Harris recommends kicking off game day with a craft cocktail at Runway on 16th, an exclusive lounge for Hilton Honors members. At Runway on 16th, guests can sip a handcrafted cocktail from the bar's mixologist while enjoying views of airplane landings and takeoffs. The cocktail lounge plays music from vintage vinyl records which creates a great vibe. Landings Bar is a great spot for post-game socializing with family and friends visiting from out of town for the game. It features 96-inch TV's and a wide variety of local draft beers on tap as well as a full menu.

The hotel's Café Restaurant serves breakfast favorites daily, and their restaurant Andiamo features authentic Northern Italian inspired recipes from Master Chef Serge Devesa for dinner. For friends and family who want to extend their stay for an extra night or two to enjoy all that Los Angeles has to offer, the hotel's proximity to world famous beaches like Manhattan Beach, Venice and Santa Monica, and on-site car rental, makes it easy to explore all the entertainment, shopping, and top tourist destinations either before or after game day.