Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Thumbnail-Inglewod

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Member Coretta Harris on becoming a Rams fan and her appreciation for Inglewood

In part three of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member Coretta Harris shares about becoming a fan of the team and what to do when you stay in Inglewood for game day.

Coretta Harris was never supposed to be a Rams fan. In fact, this Inglewood resident grew up supporting another favorite team.

When Inglewood became home to the Rams and SoFi Stadium, she started to embrace her new neighbor and for the past four years, has been a proud Rams Season Ticket Member. "I decided after 50 years it was time to change my allegiance," she said. "I am glad that I did, and I have never looked back."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

Related Links

The proximity to SoFi Stadium, LAX, the beach and more are some of the many things Harris loves about Inglewood. "It doesn't hurt that the weather isn't bad, either," Harris said.

"I am a frequent traveler," Harris said. "I traveled quite a bit for work before I retired, and I have traveled quite a bit over the years for pleasure. But I love to call Inglewood home."

Kelly Smiley / LA Rams
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

When she's not traveling, Harris enjoys stopping by several local hot spots around Inglewood. Her favorite small businesses in the area include Sip & Sonder, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, The Wood Urban Kitchen, Rusty Pot Cafe and Jamz Creamery. Here's more about each of them:

  • Sip & Sonder: Established in 2017 by Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, Sip & Sonder's flagship location was the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood. Featuring a creative space and multipurpose event space on site, it is much more than your ordinary coffee shop — it is a Black women-owned coffee house and roastery where coffee, community and culture truly connect. "It's a coffee house with lovely ambiance, friendly staff and delicious lunch – especially the salads," Harris says.
  • Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen: Co-founders Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan pride themselves on fostering an environment that highlights quality ingredients and fosters creativity, community and connection. "This is a great gathering place. I often meet up with friends there on Saturday mornings. The salads or the "droptops", their specialty toasts, are unique and tasty!" Harris says.
  • The Wood Bbq & Sports Lounge: This restaurant "has a great barbeque and great game day vibe," Harris says. "If you want to watch the game from the comfort of your home, order your barbeque for delivery or to-go. They have great food packages for tailgating. I've gone to happy hour a few times on Monday night to watch 'Monday Night Football' there."
  • Rusty Pot Cafe: Located in the heart of downtown Inglewood, this cafe's Chief Proprietor and Head Cook, Linda Credit, has served up delectable breakfast and lunch dishes for more than a decade. Conveniently, it's also just a short walk from the stadium. "I would highly recommend this as a pregame brunch spot," Harris says. "It's quaint ...with great customer service."
  • JAMZ Creamery: Looking for a celebratory dessert after a Rams' win? Harris says this is a great spot for a post-game afternoon treat and only a short distance from SoFi Stadium. "Don't forget to try their signature frozen specialty dessert, "The Jazz" to cure a sweet tooth."

Harris enjoys having family and friends in town to show off her favorite spots. She always recommends Hilton Los Angeles Airport with its convenient location only 3.5 miles from SoFi Stadium, a 24/7 fitness center, pool, and other great amenities.

"I have been to Hilton LAX on many occasions for meetings and conferences," Harris said. "When friends are in town, I always recommend this hotel. The hotel has a direct complimentary shuttle from the airport and it's just a few minutes' drive from SoFi Stadium. It's an easy recommendation."

Hilton Los Angeles Airport features 24/7 dining in both the Bistro and room service, perfect for visitors on any time zone.

Harris recommends kicking off game day with a craft cocktail at Runway on 16th, an exclusive lounge for Hilton Honors members. At Runway on 16th, guests can sip a handcrafted cocktail from the bar's mixologist while enjoying views of airplane landings and takeoffs. The cocktail lounge plays music from vintage vinyl records which creates a great vibe. Landings Bar is a great spot for post-game socializing with family and friends visiting from out of town for the game. It features 96-inch TV's and a wide variety of local draft beers on tap as well as a full menu.

The hotel's Café Restaurant serves breakfast favorites daily, and their restaurant Andiamo features authentic Northern Italian inspired recipes from Master Chef Serge Devesa for dinner. For friends and family who want to extend their stay for an extra night or two to enjoy all that Los Angeles has to offer, the hotel's proximity to world famous beaches like Manhattan Beach, Venice and Santa Monica, and on-site car rental, makes it easy to explore all the entertainment, shopping, and top tourist destinations either before or after game day.

Coming to town for the game? Score big and find your perfect stay at one of more than 100+ Hilton properties in the Los Angeles area. Explore now.

back to top

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: How to watch, listen, and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams and Legends brand release final items of limited-edition 'We Are Legends' lifestyle collection

Collection is available for purchase at the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium and online at RamsFanShop.com and Legends.com

news

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals for their Salute to Service Game on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

news

Gus Obregon, "Galactic superhero of the Los Angeles Rams," is Rams' 2022 Captain Morgan Fan of the Year

Longtime Rams fan Gus Obregon, known as the "Guardian of SoFi Stadium, the Galactic superhero of the Los Angeles Rams, the predator on the hunt to seek out the resistance, to isolate the intruders that show up on gameday with a mission to disrupt," is the team's 2022 Captain Morgan Fan of the Year.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Derek Metoyer on his longtime appreciation for the Los Angeles Rams and downtown LA

In part two of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member Derek Metoyer shares about his longtime support of the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Los Angeles for game day.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

news

Meat District partners with Los Angeles Rams to introduce The Champ Burger

The Champ Burger, made from the very best premium steak cuts of Chuck, Brisket and Short-Rib Angus Beef, will be easy to find in the meat aisles as it features Meat District's unique and attractive co-branded packaging with a striking neon LA Rams logo design front and center.

news

Los Angeles Rams fifth annual 'Salute to Service Week' to feature variety of military appreciation efforts

Rams will partner with veteran service organizations and nonprofits to support the military community and honor, empower, and connect with service members, veterans and their families.

Advertising