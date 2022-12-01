Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Member Coretta Harris on becoming a Rams fan and her appreciation for Inglewood
In part three of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member Coretta Harris shares about becoming a fan of the team and what to do when you stay in Inglewood for game day.
Coretta Harris was never supposed to be a Rams fan. In fact, this Inglewood resident grew up supporting another favorite team.
When Inglewood became home to the Rams and SoFi Stadium, she started to embrace her new neighbor and for the past four years, has been a proud Rams Season Ticket Member. "I decided after 50 years it was time to change my allegiance," she said. "I am glad that I did, and I have never looked back."