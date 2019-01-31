Hot or not, Goff and the L.A. offense has proven it can overcome adversity in lead up to Super Bowl LIII

Then in Week 13 coming off the bye, McVay spoke sort of subdued after clinching the NFC West on the road, saying that fortunately the three phases were able to "pick each other up" and admitting the Lions' defense was ready for his group.

But the Rams found a way to win each game, along with a handful of other less-than-impressive showings from an offense that had buzzed through the majority of the season's first half. That's including the NFC Championship game in New Orleans — where the offense dug itself from a slow start and 13-point hole.

"Those grind-it-out games, that's what you expect, this league is hard — to win games, move the ball, and score points," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said, just three days before facing the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. "So that's what you more so expect throughout the year, but when you have those high-flying ones — they feel great don't get me wrong — but we can't get caught up thinking that's how it's always going to be."