How can Darrell Henderson help improve the Rams offense? 

"I think just in general with our group of backs, we have a lot of guys that have a bunch of great traits and some of them a little different from others," Waldron said. "If you want to call it a change-of-pace back — I mean, I see them all as great running backs. And certain guys have skill sets that are a little better at one thing than another thing."

"But the great thing about our room with Todd and Malcolm, the guys that have been here, with John and Justin, you know you have a great group of guys that can do a little bit of everything. Then you add Darrell to the mix and just like anything else it adds great competition into a room that already has some great talent in there, and then Matt came in there this season in the offseason as well. So it's a good room and coach [Skip] Pete has done a great job with those guys as well, just as far as developing them in all aspects of the game."