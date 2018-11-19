How Can Rams Improve their Run Defense vs. Chiefs? 

Still, if the Rams are going to defeat the Chiefs on Monday, L.A. has to be better against the run. While Kansas City ranks No. 13 in rushing, the club still has last year's rushing champion, Kareem Hunt. And wide receiver Tyreek Hill can also be quite effective as another rushing option in head coach Andy Reid's creative scheme.

The Chiefs high rushed for a season high 198 yards rushing against the Bengals back in Week 7 as part of their season high 551 total yards.

"He's just another athletic, tough back that we have to keep our eye on and just make sure we get him down whenever we make contact," middle linebacker Cory Littleton said of Hunt.

So how can the Rams make the corrections to do that this week?

"It's little things, man," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "Just need to stay in our gaps at times, it's just communications things — we need to tackle better, too. We are there missing tackles and they are breaking big runs, so just cleaning up the little things, we just got to be better at that. We've got to tackle better and that's me included, because I missed a couple plays too, so we just got to do better."

Tackling seemed to be a theme along the defense, as Donald was not the only one to mention it.

"I think it comes down to tackling, being in the right place, doing your particular job, but tackling is going to be the most important thing," defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh said.

"Everybody just do their own jobs, hold each other accountable and just play your own gaps, make tackles and that's about it," Littleton said.

"It's just about executing," Brockers said. "Some plays, everybody is doing what we have to do, some plays people are out their gaps here and there. So if everybody executes the play, and everybody does their job like we're supposed to, we feel like we should have success."